North Texas will look to snap a two-game losing streak tomorrow, when the Mean Green will face Middle Tennessee in a 3 p.m. game at Apogee Stadium.
Both UNT and MTSU are 2-4 on the season and 1-1 in Conference USA play.
We are fortunate to welcome in Joe Spears of the Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to discuss the game. Joe covers the Blue Raiders for the paper.
One can find Joe's work on the MTSU section of the newspaper's website and can also catch up with him on Twitter at @joe_spears7.
Here's what Joe had to say about tomorrow's game:
1. How much has MTSU missed Brent Stockstill?
Replacing a player like Brent was always going to be a challenge.
Statistically, he's the program's all-time leader in every passing category, so his talent speaks for itself. I think the hardest part was replacing the leadership Brent brought to the table, and at times you can see that.
There are times where the offense just looks lost and loses momentum in key sequences. At times the offense looks unstoppable while other times it can't move the ball.
Asher O'Hara's done a great job at quarterback, and I wouldn't put all of the issues on him. Brent, who was here for a while and is also the head coach's son, was always going to be tough to replace. It's shown at times this season.
2. What does O'Hara bring to the table?
Asher's the true definition of a dual threat quarterback. Against FAU he threw three uncharacteristic interceptions but outside of that, he's been careful with the ball and at times, a little too careful.
There are times where if his first read isn't there, instead of looking for another open guy, Asher will take off. Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn't.
He's a great runner. There's a reason he's the team leading rusher. If he could some help in the rushing department, it would help him grow as a quarterback.
There's been some growing pains but overall, I think he's done a good job in filling in the spot that Brent left.
3. What's MTSU's strength?
MTSU returns seven starters on defense, including Jovante Moffatt who only played in four games last year. That group's return prompted expectations that the Blue Raiders' defense would be their strength.
After a rough start that included games against Tennessee State, Duke and Iowa where big plays got the best of them, it seems like the defense is starting to turn the corner.
Marshall put up over 400 yards on MTSU, but the Blue Raiders forced four turnovers and held Marshall multiple times on fourth down to win that game.
The Blue Raiders' defense also played well enough to beat FAU, but the offense didn't provide much help. This will be a big test to see just how good MTSU's defense is. North Texas probably has the best offense the Blue Raiders will face in conference play this year.
4. How important is this game for MTSU's bowl hopes?
I think it's huge for MTSU. Despite falling to FAU, MTSU still has a shot at winning C-USA's East Division, especially if FAU falters at any point.
After North Texas and FIU, MTSU's schedule gets much easier before it closes out the season with a Western Kentucky team that's surprised everyone with how they've played so far.
You never want to start off conference play with a losing record and with FIU looming on the horizon, a win here will be big for morale heading into not only that game but for the rest of the season.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
If it turns into a high-scoring shootout, MTSU could be in trouble, especially with the offense being so inconsistent over the last few weeks.
I think MTSU's best chance to win is for its defense to maintain how it has played the last two weeks and make this a low-scoring game.
The Blue Raiders will then need their offense needs to control the clock with runs and the short passing game. If North Texas gets off to a fast start and Fine gets into a groove early, MTSU could be in some trouble.