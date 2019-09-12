North Texas will look to bounce back from a tough 49-27 loss to rival SMU on Saturday, when the Mean Green take on Cal.
The game could be one of the most challenging of the season for the Mean Green (1-1). The Bears stunned 14th-ranked Washington last week in Seattle 20-19 and are 2-0 on the season.
We are fortunate to welcome in Jeff Faraudo of Cal Bears Maven to to discuss the game. Jeff works with the site that covers the Bears.
One can find Jeff's work on the site and can also catch up with him on Twitter at @JeffFaraudo.
Here is what Jeff had to say about tomorrow's game.
Cal is coming off a huge win at Washington last week and will travel to Ole Miss on Sept. 21. Do you have a sense for what the Bears level of focus will be this week for their game against North Texas?
Certainly there is a chance they could distracted but I’d be surprised. That has not been the personality of this team, even a year ago.
There are some veteran leaders on the team, including linebacker Evan Weaver and cornerback Cam Bynum, and they seem to respond appropriately after both wins and losses.
Justin Wilcox has coached on the defensive side of the ball throughout his career. That’s not exactly what the Pac-12 is known for. How has he built such a great defense so quickly and what is that unit’s strength?
Cal hired Wilcox after four seasons under Sonny Dykes, where the Bears had explosive offenses but generally played gruesome defense.
Wilcox actually inherited some young talent, and his staff has done a good job developing those players. The strength is definitely the secondary, where all four starters plus the nickel are back from a year ago.
Sports Illustrated suggested Cal’s secondary might be the best in the country.
Cal rushed for 192 yards in its win over Washington and only put the ball in the air 18 times. Talk a little about the Bears’ rushing attack and how its powers their offense.
Offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin’s history, including as head coach at FCS powerhouse Eastern Washington, is to try to create balance but to play to his strengths.
The Bears’ best offensive weapon is running back Christopher Brown Jr., a 230-pound sophomore, who rushed for 197 yards in the opener against UC Davis — the most rushing yards ever by a Cal back in his starting debut.
Marcel Dancy, who adds a slippery quickness, had 72 yards and scored two touchdowns at Washington. They seem to be forming a strong 1-2 punch.
UNT has struggled in pass coverage and ranks last in Conference USA in passing defense with an average of 282.5 yards allowed per game. How do you expect Cal to attack UNT? Can Chase Garbers take advantage of the one-on-one matchups the Mean Green will offer up on Cal’s wide receivers?
Garbers was erratic last season, but he was a redshirt freshman playing behind a young offensive line.
This season his receiving corps is either young or new to Cal and over the past three weeks the Bears have lost two offensive line starters. That means the Bears now are starting a true freshman and a redshirt freshman at the guard spots.
There was virtually no passing attack in the first half at Washington, with Garbers completing just one pass to a wideout, for six yards. But he directed three scoring drives of 70-plus yards in the second half, and led a game-winning drive in the final 2 minutes during which he completed passes of 19 and 27 yards to his wide receivers.
That was unexpected and encouraging.
How do you see this game playing out?
The matchup of Mason Fine and his receivers against Cal’s secondary should be fun to watch. The Bears’ DBs will definitely know who they’re up against and will be motivated to play well.
The Bears are hard to score on and if they can continue to run the ball successfully, I would expect them to win.
My pick: Cal 30, North Texas 17.