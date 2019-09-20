North Texas will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday, when the Mean Green face UTSA.
The Roadrunners have also lost two straight heading into a matchup of teams that are 1-2 on the season.
We are fortunate to welcome Javier Cardenas of BirdsUp.com, Rivals.com website that covers UTSA, to discuss tomorrow's game.
One can find Javier's work on BirdsUp.com and can also catch up with him on his website's Twitter account @UTSARivals.
Here is what Javier had to say about tomorrow's game:
UTSA has shown some signs of life this year. How much have the Roadrunners improved?
I think it all starts at quarterback for this UTSA.
Last year was a great example of what happens when you do not have the personnel to run the offense you want to run. Luckily for Frank Wilson and first year offensive coordinator Jeff Kastl, sophomore quarterback Frank Harris seems to be the one to hopefully take this team to bowl eligibility and beyond.
I don’t know if this team will be able to make it to six wins this season, but Harris seems to be the one to take them there. You add the emergence of true freshman running back Sincere McCormick and UTSA has something to work with this season.
The defense does have to get better. Losing Josiah Tauaefa was a bigger blow than previously imagined with the lack of depth at linebacker. The defensive line has been playing at a high level, but they will need to be even better if they hope to slow down some of these high powered Conference USA offenses.
Quarterback Frank Harris has played well at times. How big of a difference has he made and how healthy is he after the Army game?
For the last few years all the media would ever hear is good Harris was.
No one had been able to see him play since he tore his ACL during his senior season at Shertz Clements. Now, after almost three years, we got to see what he brings to this team. He played very well against Incarnate Word, but did struggle against Baylor and Army.
Even with the struggles the last few weeks, he gives this offense something they had not had since Dalton Sturm. He is listed as a sophomore, but this will only be his fourth career Division I start. The growing pains will be there unfortunately.
He did seem to pick up an injury during the Army game but was only out for two plays.
When he spoke to the media this week Harris said he was healthy and ready to go.
How much pressure is Frank Wilson under to win this season?
The pressure is starting to mount a little bit for sure. From an outsider's perspective, I am sure it looks odd that a coach that has had his team bowl eligible two out three years is under the dreaded hot seat but here we are.
What has really put the pressure on Wilson is this offense, or honestly the lack thereof.
UTSA has cycled through three offensive coordinators under Wilson’s tenure. Kastl seems to be somewhat pushing the right buttons, but it is a lot to ask of a first time offensive coordinator.
This is a rebuilding year for Wilson. His recruits are starting to take prominent roles on both sides of the ball.
If he is able to win five games, you will see talks of the “hot seat” cool down a little. If he is able to reach six wins, he sets himself up for a big possible big 2020.
Anything less than that and things might get interesting in San Antonio.
UNT’s game against UTSA has grown into a rivalry in C-USA. How important is this game to the Roadrunners and their fans?
This might be the most important game of the year if there is some hope for UTSA to have a bowl-eligible season. But aside for what it means on the win/loss column this game is important for the fans and on the recruiting trail.
It does seem that both programs and fan bases are embracing the rivalry after years of trying to tell each other that the two were not rivals. And although there does not seem to be the same type of banter on social media there usually is it does not mean this game is any less important for all parties.
That might have more to do with where both teams are at this point in the season. Both at 1-2 looking to avoid the 1-3 hole that might send their respective seasons sideways.
How do you see this game playing out?
I would not blame anyone if they picked North Texas to win big this week.
UTSA’s defense seems to have some holes that Mason Fine should be able to exploit. The offense has struggled against good competition. The North Texas defensive line seems to be playing at a high level.
But if have learned anything about these two teams is that their games never really go as we expect.
I still think North Texas has too much fire power and experience for UTSA. This game should be closer than the 19-point spread. It is close for all four quarters but North Texas is able to make one too many plays.
UNT 24, UTSA 17