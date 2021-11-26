North Texas will take on UTSA tomorrow in what will be one of the more intriguing games in the 10-year history of Apogee Stadium.
UNT has caught fire late in the season to win four straight games and move to 5-6, one win short of becoming bowl eligible. The Mean Green will need to make history to get that win.
UTSA is 11-0 and ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll. UNT has never hosted a ranked team at Apogee and is 1-47 all-time against ranked teams.
We are fortunate to welcome Greg Luca to discuss the game. Greg covers UTSA for the San Antonio Express-News. One can find Greg's work on the UTSA section of the Express-News' website and can also catch up with him on Twitter at @GregLuca.
Here is what he had to say about tomorrow's game.
1. What have been the key factors in UTSA’s breakout season?
The Roadrunners’ biggest source of improvement is the passing of quarterback Frank Harris, who has shown the ability to complete some of the “NFL throws” that were often missing earlier in his career.
With increased accuracy and better timing, Harris has boosted his yards per attempt from 6.5 last year to 8.2 this year, racking up 2,629 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.
Behind a stout defense and Sincere McCormick’s steady presence in the ground game, the Roadrunners have been consistent every week, never coming out flat under coach Jeff Traylor’s leadership.
As with any great season, UTSA has also benefited from good fortune, winning five games by a touchdown or less. Matchups against UAB and Western Kentucky were in doubt until the final moments.
2. UTSA is coming off a big win over UAB. Do you expect the Roadrunners to keep their focus?
Beyond the pursuit of an undefeated season, UTSA is motivated by the opportunity to “ruin” UNT’s season, Traylor said, knowing a win would keep a rival out of a bowl game.
The Roadrunners have been facing questions about their ability to keep focus all season. A Week 1 win at Illinois was considered one of the biggest in program history, as was the Week 3 victory over Memphis.
Every week for the past two months has extended the best start in school history, so UTSA is well-versed in handling unprecedented success, falling back on a mantra of “Don’t eat the cheese.”
3. How do UTSA’s coaches and players view this game? Is it a rivalry?
Most of the Roadrunners’ key contributors have been in their roles for a few years, and the memory of a 45-3 loss to the Mean Green during the last trip to Denton in 2019 still leaves a pretty sour taste.
Much of UTSA’s roster, including Harris, was recruited by North Texas, and Traylor said beating UNT goes a long way in recruiting. The players see the heat between the fan bases on Twitter, and many of the Roadrunners from the Dallas-Fort Worth area hear the chatter from old friends who have ties to UNT.
4. How big of a factor have the transfers UTSA brought in been this season?
Tulane transfer Brandon Brown and Washington State transfer Lamont McDougle are fixtures in the middle of the defensive line rotation, and the duo of Kansas transfers Denzel Feaster and Dru Prox have provided depth at linebacker.
But for the most part, the Roadrunners’ stalwarts are experienced juniors and seniors, as the strong recruiting classes pulled in by former coach Frank Wilson have shown the benefit of development under Traylor and his staff.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
UTSA will likely have a hard time matching the intensity of North Texas, which seems to be playing its best football of the year and needs a win to keep its season alive.
No matter how much the Roadrunners talk about the motivation of a rivalry game and an unbeaten campaign, the emotional high of last week’s win and the knowledge that a Conference USA title game appearance and a bowl berth are assured have to remove a bit of the edge.
I would pick the Roadrunners to win on the strength of the team's talent and accomplishments this season, but I expect the game to be competitive.