North Texas will take on UTSA tomorrow in San Antonio in the latest showdown in what is quickly becoming an intense rivalry.
UNT enters its game against UTSA off a win over Rice and has won consecutive games to move o 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in Conference USA play.
UTSA (6-4) is 4-2 in conference play heading into its regular season finale.
We are fortunate today to welcome in Greg Luca of the San Antonio Express-News to discuss the game. Greg covers the Roadrunners. One can find his work on the UTSA section of the paper's website and also catch up with him on Twitter at @GregLuca.
Here is what Greg had to say about tomorrow's game.
1. UTSA has improved dramatically in Jeff Traylor’s debut season. Why do you think that is?
The turnaround is owed to a combination of young talent continuing to develop, improved on-field coaching, and a buy-in to a new culture.
Traylor admitted this week that his confidence was a bit shaken when spring practice was canceled and offseason workouts were altered by the pandemic, fearful for how a first-year staff would install new systems without having players on the field. But the Roadrunners seemed to take to the multiple spread offense and the odd-front defense from the first week of the season.
Many of the team’s most important pieces are returning players who have improved since getting their first taste of college football last season — names like sophomore running back Sincere McCormick, sophomore safety Rashad Wisdom and junior quarterback Frank Harris.
And, as cliché as it is, the players have adopted the culture that Traylor preaches and seem to respond to his brand of motivation, showing a lot more life on the field compared to more difficult stretches last season.
2. Frank Harris has had a tough go of it with injuries in his career. What has helped him hit his stride?
Simply being on the field more regularly and being healthy enough to practice with the first unit has been hugely beneficial. He sat out the 2017 and 2018 seasons due to ACL tears, was sidelined after the first four games of 2019 because of a shoulder injury, and even missed time this season due to a knee sprain. But being locked in at No. 1 through the second half of the year has given him a chance to develop.
His play has still been inconsistent at times. Against UTEP two weeks ago, he hit 22 of 26 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns. But last week versus Southern Miss, the deep ball seemed to elude him again, as he completed 12 of 19 passes for 71 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
But even when his passing might not be on point, the read-option game has allowed him to make an impact with his legs, as he’s run for 301 yards and seven touchdowns this year.
3. Jamal Ligon was committed to UNT before flipping to UTSA. How important has he been to UTSA’s success?
Inside linebacker was viewed through the offseason as the weakest position on the roster — an especially glaring issue for a team planning to shift to a 3-4 base defense. Ligon quickly proved to be a solution, racking up a school record 19 tackles during his third game. He’s been a consistent presence in the middle through the season, ranking second on the team with 68 tackles and four sacks.
4. Do you think this season is an indication UTSA is a program on the rise under Traylor?
This year has been so strange for so many reasons that it’s hard to answer with any certainty. The challenges presented by COVID were expected to hit first-year coaches the hardest, so from that perspective Traylor’s early success has to be viewed as a huge surprise that bodes well for the future.
But the Roadrunners have played six games decided by eight points or less, winning four of them, and Traylor will be the first to admit the season is just a few plays from having a very different narrative.
Regardless, the roster seems to be set up well for the next few years, with sophomores and juniors making up the bulk of the team’s best players. The program has continued to tout the construction of the Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence facility, which is scheduled to be completed next year and should combine with the newfound success on the field to provide a boost in recruiting. So, all in all, the arrow is pointing up for UTSA.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
The Mean Green’s statistical profile and style of play indicate a high-scoring game. North Texas might be able to exploit a UTSA secondary that has been susceptible to the big play this year, but the Roadrunners offense should churn out rushing yards to match.
I give the intangible motivational edge to UTSA. The Roadrunners know they’re in contention for the Conference USA West crown at 4-2, and UTSA is all-in on this week. As the schedule stands right now, this is the last game on the calendar for the Roadrunners. I’m not suggesting North Texas will be looking ahead to facing Louisiana Tech on a short week Thursday, but the mentality and intensity are probably a bit different with two more games scheduled.
Plus, the Roadrunners are still fuming from last year’s 45-3 beatdown at the hands of the Mean Green and have made that game a significant talking point this week, so expect to see an extra edge from a UTSA team out for revenge.