North Texas will return from an extended hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, when the Mean Green host Rice.
UNT has not played since knocking off Middle Tennessee back on Oct. 17.
The Mean Green are 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in Conference USA play.
Rice has also been hit hard by the pandemic and has played just two games. The Owls didn't play their first game until Oct. 24 and are 1-1 after playing two C-USA games.
We are fortunate today to welcome in Glynn Hill of the Houston Chronicle to discuss the game. Glynn has covered the Owls this season. One can find Glynn's work and all of the Chronicle's stories on Rice on the Owls section of their website.
Here's what Glynn had to say about Saturday's game and the Owls season that included one of the more interesting plays of the year. Rice lost a game to Middle Tennessee when kicker Collin Riccitelli missed a field goal on what has come to be known as the “quadruple doink.”
Riccitelli's 45-yard attempt at a game-winner hit right upright, the crossbar, the left upright and the crossbar again before falling into the end zone.
Rice went on to fall in double overtime 40-34.
Here's the highlight and what Glynn had to say about tomorrow's game:
Rice was kicking for the win in OT and they QUADRUPLE DOINKED it pic.twitter.com/Procw0yOIO— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 24, 2020
1. How much did a late start to the season impact Rice?
Not m:uch. If not for the infamous quadruple-doink, the Owls would be undefeated right now. You saw some sluggishness in that Middle Tennessee opener, but they seemed to shake that off the following week against Southern Miss.
If you ask coaches, the hiatus gave players--especially freshmen--a lot more time to grasp their schemes and system. Their play has been illustrative of that command thus far.
2. Rice allowed just six points last week in a win over Southern Miss. How much have the Owls improved defensively this year?
Rice's greatest strength has been its defense. What you saw in that Southern Miss game was this unit regaining top form.
I'm curious if they can maintain that form against the UNT pass attack. It should help that they're healthier than they've been all season according to coach Mike Bloomgren.
3. Mike Collins has gotten off to a great start with eight touchdowns and just one interception. What have you seen from him.
Rice hasn't seen a quarterback throw for more than 1,400 yards since 2016.
The Owls craved a quarterback like Collins and after a few excursions with graduate transfer quarterbacks, they seem to have found the one. He had a slow start to that MTSU game but since then, coaches have gushed about his efficiency and command.
Rice has some quality players around him, but he's been the offensive difference maker through two games.
4. What is the strength of Rice’s team?
I know it's early, but this is the most balanced Rice team that I've seen in my time covering the Owls and certainly throughout Bloomgren's three years. Last year I would have said the defense, which was far ahead of an inconsistent offense and the special teams unit--save for the punters. The latter two have nearly pulled even so far, highlighted by Collins on offense and former Stanford kicker Collin Riccitelli. It's also worth noting that the defense has playing with multiple absences in its secondary this season.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
I think back to 2018, when UNT topped Rice pretty comfortably. This isn't the same Owls team; I see Rice winning.