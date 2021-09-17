North Texas will open Conference USA play on Saturday with a game against UAB at Apogee Stadium.
Both teams are 1-1 after dropping games last week. UNT fell to SMU, while UAB lost to Georgia.
We are fortunate to welcome in Evan Dudley of Al.com to discuss this week's game. One can find Evan's work on the UAB section of Al.com's website and can also catch up with him on Twitter at @DudleyDoWriteAL.
Here's what Evan had to say about tomorrow's game.
1. How has UAB recovered from a tough game at Georgia?
Humility and work. The Blazers were boat-raced by the second-ranked team in the nation, there’s no shame in that, but must regain their confidence heading into the conference opener against North Texas.
UAB can take solace in the fact that most teams in the country would endure a similar fate in facing Georgia. A 31-0 season-opening win over Jacksonville State looks all the more impressive following the Gamecocks’ upset victory at Florida State.
2. This is UAB's third straight road game. Is there a concern about the Blazers being worn down?
There’s no worry amongst the coaching staff or team as this weekend will be UAB’s sixth straight road game dating back to last season. The Blazers were able to get through the first two games of this season unscathed, relative to injuries, and emptied the bench in both contests to allow for plenty of rest.
3. How has UAB gone about replacing star running back Spencer Brown?
Although Brown capped his career as UAB’s all-time leading rusher, he had plenty of help along the way in the form of Jermaine Brown Jr., DeWayne McBride and Lucious Stanley.
McBride and Brown both had breakout true freshman seasons behind the elder Brown and currently lead the team with more than 100 yards each. Stanley is a seasoned veteran for the Blazers and provides an additional spark in both the running and passing game, amassing 71 total yards on nine touches in the first two games.
4. UAB's defense has been its strength over the years. How is that unit coming together?
Despite allowing 49 points from the Georgia offense, the Blazers should be just as dominant with their return to league action. The Bulldogs scored three passing touchdowns in the first half on plays of 89, 73 and 61 yards, accounting for 41.4 percent of Georgia’s offensive output, and were held to 316 total yards outside of those three lapses in overage.
Coming off what is one of its most embarrassing performance, UAB’s defensive unit is salivating for the opportunity to regain some pride and respect.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
If the last three games are any indication, it’ll be a one-possession affair in Apogee Stadium.
The Blazers have taken the past two games in the series, relying on its suffocating defense, and should make it three straight in a tight contest. However, the teams have not played since the 2019 regular-season finale and the Mean Green are a much different team than the one the Blazers last saw in Denton, compared to a UAB team that retains a majority of its starters from the division-clinching win.