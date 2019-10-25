North Texas will face Charlotte on Saturday, when the Mean Green will look to build on a dramatic win over Middle Tennessee last week.
Ethan Mooney kicked a 22-yard field goal on the final play to lift UNT to a 33-30 win. The Mean Green are 3-4 on the season and 2-1 in Conference USA play.
Charlotte has lost four straight to fall to 2-5 and 0-3 in C-USA.
We are fortunate today to welcome in David Scott to discuss the game. David covers Charlotte for the Charlotte Observer. One can find David's work on the colleges section of the Observer's website and can also catch up with him on Twitter at @davidscott14.
Heres's what David had to say about tomorrow's game:
How big of an impact has Will Healy made in his first season?
The biggest impact Healy has had so far is in the atmosphere around the program, which had grown stagnant under former coach Brad Lambert.
The on-field results aren't there yet, at least not with the team in the throes of a four-game losing streak now.
Healy stresses enthusiasm and engagement and involvement from the student body and surrounding community, something that's going to take some time.
Why has Charlotte struggled defensively?
There are a couple of reasons. The new staff brought in a new system (4-2-5) and the players are still getting used to that.
Injuries have also been a huge factor. Two starters have been lost for the season (safety Ben DeLuca and defensive end Tyriq Harris), middle linebacker Jeff Gemmell missed time with an ankle injury.
True freshman linebacker Prince Bemah, who played well early in the season, is also out for the year with a knee injury.
What has made Benny LeMay so effective?
LeMay has that blend of power and speed that's difficult to defend. He's not very big (5-9, 215), but he uses patience and great vision in spotting his holes.
He packs a lot of power out of those 215 pounds. Another factor for LeMay is his pass-catching ability. He's a threat out of the backfield, and has 17 receptions for 204 yards and 3 TDs.
Is Charlotte still showing some fight after losing four straight?
That's been Healy's challenge the past few weeks. He said Tuesday's practice this week was maybe the best they've had this season, although there was a letdown on Wednesday.
The coaching staff, as well as a strong leadership core of seniors in guys like LeMay, Gemmell and Alex Highsmith, has stayed positive. But it gets tougher as the losses mount.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
This is an easy one to call, at least in what kind of game it will be.
Two of C-USA's top offenses against two of the league's worst defenses. So it should be high scoring.
If Charlotte, desperate to end a four-game losing streak, can make it a rough day for Mean Green QB Mason Fine (Charlotte has 23 sacks, including 7.5 from Highsmith), let's say 34-31 Charlotte.