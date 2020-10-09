North Texas will host Charlotte on Saturday in a showdown between teams that are looking to get on track early in the Conference USA season.
UNT lost its conference opener 41-31 to Southern Miss last week and is 1-2 on the season. Charlotte also dropped its first C-USA game last week, when the 49ers fell to Florida Atlantic 21-17 to fall to 0-2 on the season.
We are fortunate today to welcome in David Scott of the Charlotte Observer to discuss the game. David covers the 49ers for the paper. One can find David's work on the 49ers section of the Observer's website and also catch up with him on Twitter at @davidscott14.
Here's what David had to say about tomorrow's game:
1. How is Charlotte faring in handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
The 49ers have had two games either canceled or postponed.
They had to cancel the North Carolina game because of contact tracing among so many members of the offensive line (nine) that they did not have enough to play. The following week, Georgia State called off the game because of positive tests.
Unfortunately, it turned out the tests had been misread at Georgia State and the game could have been played.
2. UNT coach Seth Littrell spoke highly of Charlotte’s defense this week. What makes the unit impactful?
There's a lot of experience on the defense, despite losing four starters from last season.
End Tyriq Harris and safety Ben DeLuca are both all-conference caliber players who missed all or most of last season with injuries. There are a lot of transfers and grad transfers — end Romeo McKnight (Illinois State), tackles Siah S'ao (Vanderbilt) and Mikel Horton (Wofford), linebacker Tyler Murray (Troy) and safety Antone Williams (Duke) — who have come in and played well.
They held FAU to 72 total yards in the first half of their game Saturday before struggling in the second half.
3. This game seems like a potential turning point for both teams. What’s you feeling about how Charlotte’s players and staff view this game?
It certainly was last season for Charlotte, which overcame a 21-7 halftime deficit to win 38-37 on Chris Reynolds' 34-yard TD pass to Victor Tucker with 12 seconds left. That was the start of a five-game winning streak that propelled Charlotte to its first-ever winning season and first appearance in a bowl game.
Both teams have struggled just getting the season off the ground this season due to the coronavirus and lost their C-USA openers last week. So getting that first league win is important for both.
4. Charlotte struggled offensively in a loss to Florida Atlantic. Do you think the 49ers are better than what they have shown so far?
There are a lot of new pieces to Charlotte's offense, and we don't know how healthy Reynolds really is (he had an upper body injury in the season opener against Appalachian State). They're still breaking in a new running back in Tre Harbison and three offensive linemen are new to the team.
The deep receiving corps, led by Tucker and Cameron Dollar, is perhaps the best in C-USA. But Charlotte is averaging just 18.5 points and 341 total yards per game (albeit against defending conference champions in App State and FAU), so there's plenty of room to grow.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
I think Charlotte's offense will break out. North Texas appears to have some significant injury problems.
So let's say Charlotte 24, North Texas 21.