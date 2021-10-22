North Texas will host Liberty tomorrow as the Mean Green look to snap a five-game losing streak at Apogee Stadium.
UNT is 1-5 on the season after falling to Marshall 49-21 last week. Liberty is 5-2 after dropping a game at Louisiana-Monroe 31-28.
We are fortunate to welcome in Damien Sordelett of the News & Advance in Lynchburg, Virginia, to discuss the game.
Damien covers the Flames for the paper. One can find his work on the Liberty section of the paper's website and catch up with him on Twitter at @DamienSordelett.
Here is what Damien had to say about Saturday's game.
1. Where is Liberty mentally after a tough loss to Louisiana-Monroe last week?
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze has instilled a mindset of the coaches and players throwing games, whether won or lost, into the trash once they go through the Monday film review. The Flames haven’t lost much since the start of the 2020 season, but two losses in the past four games are more than the group has experienced in recent memory.
To the players’ credit, they are saying the same things after the loss to Louisiana-Monroe that they said after the loss to Syracuse. The message revolves around energy, effort and execution, and those were severely lacking in the loss to ULM.
It is almost as if the second loss in four games is another wake-up call for the team. The players have reiterated they need to prepare the same each week regardless of opponent, and that is something that is particularly confusing for a team featuring 16 super seniors and 20 starters from the 2020 team.
Execution was lacking on defense for really the first time this season against the Warhawks, but it wasn’t the first time that has happened on the offensive side. While the numbers the offense puts up are relatively strong, there is a sense the unit has not lived up to its standard in practices and has led to uneven showings in games.
Liberty rebounded from its first loss with its best showing of the season at UAB, and the Flames are hoping for the same this weekend at North Texas.
2. Malik Willis is one of the best quarterbacks in college football. What sets him apart?
The one thing that immediately pops out about Willis isn’t his jaw-dropping, highlight-reel plays on the field. It is his humility off the field. The quarterback, in wins and losses, would rather glorify God than focus on his individual achievements. He praises his teammates for their play in wins, and he is the first to take the blame in his three losses as a starter at N.C. State in 2020 and at Syracuse and Louisiana-Monroe in 2021. He would rather discuss his teammates’ accomplishments than his own.
Willis has admitted the humbling experience of how things unfolded at Auburn changed him, and it has been for the good. He constantly says preparation is the key to his success. When he is not in class or playing Call of Duty with his teammates, Willis is either in the film room or on the practice field getting in extra work.
Now, that isn’t to take away what he has done on the field. He entered the 2020 season with the knock of not being a passing threat. Willis answered those critics by completing more than 64% of his passes for 20 touchdowns to only six interceptions, and scouts drooled over his arm strength and ability to throw deep balls on a rope.
His biggest improvement through five games this season was his accuracy, though that has taken a significant hit in the past two weeks. He has thrown as many interceptions against Middle Tennessee and ULM (six) as he did all of last season. The strength is still there for his downfield passes, and he is displaying more touch on short and intermediate routes. His throws outside the numbers have been described by ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. as “NFL throws.”
Willis remains a strong runner, as well. He averages nearly 94 rushing yards per game and is very difficult to bring down in the backfield. It usually takes two or three defenders to corral the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Willis.
3. What is the strength of Liberty's defense?
It starts up front for Liberty with its defensive line. The front four was arguably the weakest link when Freeze inherited the program following the 2018 season, and he and his staff made recruiting and developing talent up front a priority.
Defensive ends TreShaun Clark, Aakil Washington and Khristian Zachary are three of the top players at their position that have been recruited, and Clark and Washington have thrived this season. The interior of the line has benefitted from the development of Ralfs Rusins, Elijah James and Henry Chibueze, along with the recruitment of the likes of Chris Boti and Kendy Charles.
Liberty, despite its second-half troubles on defense against ULM, posted a season-high six sacks and has racked up 25 sacks in six games. (The Flames did not record a sack in the opener against Campbell.) The defensive linemen call themselves the “tip of the spear,” and they pride themselves on getting to the quarterback and disrupting plays before they develop. The line is responsible for 20 of the 26 sacks (linebackers Storey Jackson and Rashaad Harding) have three sacks apiece.
4. Who are some of the other Liberty players UNT fans should know?
One player that should be familiar to North Texas fans is Liberty cornerback Duron Lowe. No, he wasn’t on the Flames’ roster in 2018 when the teams met for the first time. He played in Apogee Stadium on Nov. 2, 2019 as a starter for UTEP.
UNT took a 24-7 lead on Ethan Mooney’s 44-yard field goal early in the second quarter, and Lowe returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. He averaged nearly 41 yards on five kickoff returns.
Lowe isn’t the main kickoff returner for Liberty, but will be utilized if Shedro Louis is expected to start the offensive drive at running back. Lowe has been a stalwart at one cornerback and has one interception to go with 17 tackles this season.
Storey Jackson has been Liberty’s most consistent player at linebacker through seven games, and that is after he played in the spring FCS season and garnered All-America honors at Prairie View A&M. Jackson has racked up 52 tackles, 5.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, one interception and four quarterback hurries with Liberty, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him running sideline to sideline chasing after UNT ball carriers.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
Liberty needs to iron out its inconsistencies if it wants to play anywhere near the team projected to win by 21 1/2 points Saturday. That spread was entirely too high, even with the Flames coming off a dreadful loss at Louisiana-Monroe and North Texas riding a five-game losing streak.
This should be a competitive game with both teams averaging more than 400 yards per game. The key will be UNT being able to finish drives with points, since Liberty scores nearly 81% of the time it reaches the red zone.
The Flames have won six straight against Conference USA teams and are 7-1 against those foes since joining the FBS ranks in 2018. The lone setback is the dreadful 47-7 loss to UNT on Sept. 22, 2018 in Lynchburg. Many will remember the game was delayed because of thunderstorms, and never turned out well for the home team.