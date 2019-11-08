North Texas will take on Louisiana Tech in a key Conference USA game on Saturday in Ruston, Louisiana.
UNT (4-5) is 3-2 in Conference USA play and is aiming to keep its conference title hopes alive against the Bulldogs, who come into the game on a roll.
Louisiana Tech (7-1) has won seven straight and is 4-0 in conference play.
We are fortunate today to welcome in Cory Diaz to discuss the matchup. Cory covers Louisiana Tech for the Monroe News-Star. One can find Cory's work on the Louisiana Tech section of the News-Star's website and can also catch up with him on Twitter at @CoryDiaz_TNS. Here is what Cory had to say about tomorrow's game:
How much has Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith improved this season?
J'Mar Smith seems to finally be reaching the apex of his career at Louisiana Tech, as he should as a redshirt senior and a three-year starter.
He's on pace for career marks in completion rate (66.5 percent) and passing yards per game (227.4 yards). More importantly than that, he's not putting the ball in trouble with only three picks on the season.
He trimmed down over the offseason, so he's more fit. That's paid dividends when he's tucked it and run. Smith's improvement has played a large role in Tech's 7-1 start.
Louisiana Tech was off last week. How much did that help the Bulldogs?
As with any other team, anytime you have an off week it's a plus.
Skip Holtz mentioned this week that this is the healthiest team he's ever had at this point in the year.
UNT has to beat Louisiana Tech to keep its slim hopes alive in the Conference USA West Division title chase. Are the Bulldogs expecting UNT to put up a fight?
The Bulldogs are certainly expecting a dogfight from North Texas this weekend.
This series has been one of the most competitive for Tech recently, with the last two games being decided by 3 total points.
Despite their struggles, the Mean Green are still putting up solid numbers offensively and Tech wouldn't be surprised if it has to outscore UNT to win at the Joe Saturday.
4. How do you see the matchup between UNT quarterback Mason Fine and Louisiana Tech’s secondary unfolding?
North Texas senior Mason Fine will be one of the best quarterbacks Louisiana Tech's secondary will play this season. But Tech defensive backfield has risen to the occasion this season when challenged by a talented signal caller — see the performance vs. Jack Abraham and Southern Miss.
The Bulldogs' secondary is the most experienced unit on the defense and of course, it's headlined by junior cornerback Amik Robertson, who's having a Defensive Player of the Year campaign.
I wouldn't be surprised to see Louisiana Tech limiting things UNT could do in the passing game, especially considering the injury to Rico Bussey.
How do you see this game turning out?
This game will be close at the half, but the way Smith and Tech's offense has been performing, I believe the Bulldogs have more firepower on offense and pull away in the second half.