North Texas will face UTEP in its homecoming game on Saturday at Apogee Stadium
The Mean Green are coming off a tough loss to Charlotte in their last game and need to win three of their last four games to become bowl eligible after falling to 3-5.
UTEP has lost six straight since opening the season with a win over Houston Baptist.
We are fortunate to welcome in Bret Bloomquist today to discuss the matchup. Bret covers UTEP for the El Paso Times. One can find Bret's work on the UTEP section of the Times' website and catch up with him on Twitter at @Bretbloomquist.
Here's what Bret had to say about tomorrow's game:
How much progress has UTEP made as a program this year?
They are much more talented, but they don’t seem to be making any progress eliminating killer mistakes.
They are down-in, down-out competitive, which is progress from a year ago, but they are making the same mistakes they were making two months ago.
What are the reasons for UTEP’s struggles defensively?
UTEP is just awful on third down, worst in the nation, actually.
They don’t have enough playmakers on defense, which is why they have seven sacks and six turnovers all year.
At times they’ve played decently on defense (not last week against Louisiana Tech; they were gutted in that game), but an inability to make big plays means they usually wear down as the game goes on.
Do you think UTEP will continue to fight the rest of the way?
They do play hard, and they know three of the last four games -- particularly the last two against currently winless teams New Mexico State and Rice -- are manageable.
They think they are close, that just cleaning things up will have them in games to the end, and that encourages them.
What is the strength of UTEP’s team?
Their running back Treyvon Hughes is good, and when people key on him, like happened last week, it opens up the passing game.
Their kicker is good. Before last week their ball security was surprisingly good, though that vanished against Louisiana Tech.
How do you see this game playing out?
I tend to believe whatever the oddsmakers say, which is a 40-17 North Texas victory.
I imagine UTEP will win as many plays as they lose but make some untimely errors they seem unable to avoid.
If they clean that up it could be as close as last year, but that’s a big if.