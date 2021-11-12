North Texas will take on UTEP tomorrow in its homecoming game at Apogee Stadium.
UNT has won consecutive games to get to 3-6 on the season, keeping its bowl hopes alive. The Mean Green are 2-3 in Conference USA and will take on a team headed in the opposite direction in UTEP.
The Miners are already bowl eligible at 6-3, despite losing their last two games and are 3-2 in C-USA play.
We are fortunate to welcome in Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times to discuss the game. Bret covers the Miners for the paper.
One can find his work on the UTEP section of the Times' website and can also catch up with him on Twitter at @Bretbloomquist.
Here is what Bret had to say about tomorrow's game.
1. What has been the key to UTEP’s turnaround this year?
Three things. They are a lot more talented which can be attributed primarily to two good classes of junior college players where they hit on a high number of them.
Part of that is probably because other teams were so busy recruiting the transfer portal that they put less emphasis on the JC route. Eight of UTEP’s 11 starters (when healthy) are jucos and three of 11 on offense.
Then UTEP feasted on an easy schedule. They were favored in all six games they won and only one of those, 3-6 New Mexico, has more than two wins right now. That gave them confidence and they now have a belief that wasn’t there in recent years.
2. What’s been the issue the last couple of weeks for the Miners?
They’ve played better teams. FAU is several touchdowns better than anyone UTEP has beaten and UTSA is far, far better.
UTEP has beaten the six bad teams they’ve played and lost to the three good teams they’ve played.
3. Has UTEP’s defense improved?
Last week aside, the defense is dramatically better.
It has eight JUCO transfers, two Division I transfers and their star end Praise Amaewhule, who did come there out of high school.
The front six has been outstanding, UTEP is far more disruptive and far better at tackling than they’ve been in probably 15 years. They are just more talented.
4. Gavin Hardison seems to be playing much better this year. What’s been the difference?
He’s now a second-year starter and made the typical leap. He still doesn’t complete a high percentage of passes, partly because UTEP will take quite a few deep shots, but he definitely has a real-deal arm.
Consistency and the occasional mistake when he tries to force the ball are issues.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
UTEP is going to load up to stop the run and try to take that away, which is something they were quite good at until last week.
Offensively they will be conservative, try to run the ball with an occasional shot to receiver Jacob Cowing, and hope to win a low scoring game. They will probably manage this with 21 points being a winning number in mind. I’d expect this to be low-scoring and close.