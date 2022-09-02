North Texas will look to build on a season-opening win over UTEP on Saturday when the Mean Green host longtime rival SMU.
The UNT's game against SMU will be the Mustangs season opener.
We are fortunate to welcome in Billy Embody of On3Sports to discuss the game. Billy covers SMU for the site.
You can find Billy's work at On The Pony Express and can also catch him on Twitter at @BillyEmbody.
Here's what Billy had to say about this week's game.
What’s your impression of Rhett Lashlee and how he fits as SMU’s head coach?
Whenever a new head coach takes over, fit is always brought up. From Chad Morris to Sonny Dykes to Rhett Lashlee, SMU found three great fits for where the program was at that time.
Lashlee is a young, first-time head coach who helped build SMU into the program it is today. He understands the dynamics at the school and knows the blueprint for success.
He's a terrific play caller, which in particular was missed after he left for Miami. Now he gets the reins to a program that has talent to have success right away.
I think he's a terrific fit for the job and aims to build off the past success while injecting his own touch on the program.
SMU will play fast offensively and be aggressive, which I think will be pretty noticeable from the start with Lashlee calling plays. He's the head coach but isn't afraid to get right in the mix at practice.
He also hired his guys while being open to nabbing some key veteran coaches to round things out. In today's age of NIL, transfer portal, etc., he showed this offseason that he "gets it."
Now he's tasked with taking SMU to heights it hasn't seen since the 80s, which is winning a championship. He's the right fit to do just that.
How does SMU’s defense look under new coordinator Scott Symons?
Night and day. Talking season and preseason impressions are about to end, but last year's system was a disaster under Jim Leavitt.
Symons coached under Hugh Freeze, another coach who pushes the tempo with a high-powered offense. That'll only help him as he returns to his home state of Texas for a new challenge.
SMU's defense has a lot of familiar faces in the starting group, but also saw some players emerge that should be solid contributors. While Leavitt never left man coverage, Symons should mix things up a bit more while being aggressive.
The SMU defensive line is the strength of the unit and if they get the performance out of them they expect to, that'll help in a big way.
Who are some of Tanner Mordecai’s top weapons this year?
Once again, SMU is stacked at wide receiver. Rashee Rice returns for what should be a strong curtain call before the NFL if all goes well.
The staff added transfers Jake Bailey (Rice), Moochie Dixon (Texas), Teddy Knox (Mississippi State) and Beau Corrales (North Carolina). While Corrales is out, Bailey, Dixon and Knox bring play making to the table, especially with the speed Dixon and Knox have.
Jordan Kerley returns and if he's healthy, he made play after play last year and picked that up in fall camp. Austin Upshaw, Roderick Daniels and Dylan Goffney round out the deep receiving corps.
At tight end, SMU is looking for Ben Redding, RJ Maryland or Gage Haskin to really step up. Former North Texas back Tre Siggers leads the way in a crowded backfield, which added transfers Velton Gardner and Camar Wheaton in the offseason.
This rivalry (I know SMU fans/supporters don’t see it that way, but UNT fans do) is about to change with UNT about to join the American. How will that change the dynamic of the series?
If SMU remains in the American, I don't see it changing all that much as far as the dynamics. The only difference is that conference wins are up for grabs, which adds a little urgency to both sides when it comes to accomplishing the ultimate goal.
If anything, I'd see it picking up the steam with the players and coaches as league wins are more valuable than the nonconference matchup that's currently in place.
Of course, realignment is still a hot topic and SMU is among those teams trying to make that move up to an improved league.
How do you see this game playing out?
After watching UNT-UTEP, I see a Mean Green team that plays with the edge you'd expect defensively. I do see opportunities for SMU to exploit the secondary, especially if John Davis can't go.
Offensively, North Texas was able to keep Austin Aune upright and if the receiver room gets a boost, that'll test SMU's secondary.
Tanner Mordecai is coming off a strong camp and I feel he's ready to show why Lashlee named him the starter early on in camp. If the offensive line, which was settled late in camp, protects well, he should have a big night.
I think SMU has too much firepower in this one. I expect SMU to take a minute to settle in, but ultimately push past UNT, 42-24.