Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 15, 2022 @ 10:28 pm
Aubrey’s Audrey Beaty (20) hit a pair of game-winning free-throws on Friday.
AUBREY - Audrey Beaty hit a pair of free-throws in the closing seconds to lift Aubrey past Melissa 39-38 in a Class 4A district game on Friday.
Beaty and Rhianna Stevenson each scored nine points for the Lady Chaps(10-11, 4-2), which relied on their defense when shots weren't falling.
Aubrey trailed 38-37 with 4 seconds on the clock when Beaty hit the game-winning shots from the charity strip.
"We did not play very well tonight but I was very proud of the way that we found a way to win," Aubrey coach Ron Gathright said. "Audrey Beaty really stepped up for us tonight."
Lake Dallas 47, Richland 34
Jorja Elliot scored a team-high 14 points to pace the Falcons (22-4, 7-0) past Richland in a Class 5A district road win.
Allie Buchanan chipped in 10 points for 11th-ranked Lake Dallas.
Grapevine 48, Denton 24
The cold-shooting Broncos trailed 27-9 at halftime and couldn't recover in a Class 5A district game.
Seimone Griffin led Denton (12-14, 2-5) with 14 points in the road loss.
Argyle 92, Springtown
Caroline Lyles (21 points) and Ashlin Crabtree paced top-ranked Argyle in a Class 4A district rout of Springtown.
Savannah Bennett added 12 points for the Lady Eagles (25-0), who jumped out to a 33-6 lead in the first quarter.
Sanger 78, Gainesville 10
The 14th-ranked Indians (21-4, 6-0) rolled to a Class 4A district road win.
Bella Ringenberg scored a team-high 17 points and Lexi Martin poured in 16 for Sanger, which took a 24-0 lead into the second quarter.
Liberty Christian 67, All Saints 26
Jadyn Fife, a Colorado State recruit, scored a game-high 30 points to lift the Warriors (22-7, 1-1) in TAPPS 6A district game.
BOYS
Ryan 65, Northwest 51
Marcette Lawson scored 21 points to help the Raiders take down Northwest in District 6-5A action.
Christian Lawson (17 points) was also big in the win for Ryan (12-6, 5-0). Northwest dropped to 9-13 and 1-4 in district play.
Melissa 70, Aubrey 61
Carter May and Brandon West combined for 43 points, but it wasn't enough to lift the Chaps past Melissa in a Class 4A district game.
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.