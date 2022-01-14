Aubrey's Audrey Beaty
Aubrey’s Audrey Beaty (20) hit a pair of game-winning free-throws on Friday.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

AUBREY - Audrey Beaty hit a pair of free-throws in the closing seconds to lift Aubrey past Melissa 39-38 in a Class 4A district game on Friday.

Beaty and Rhianna Stevenson each scored nine points for the Lady Chaps(10-11, 4-2), which relied on their defense when shots weren't falling.

Aubrey trailed 38-37 with 4 seconds on the clock when Beaty hit the game-winning shots from the charity strip.

"We did not play very well tonight but I was very proud of the way that we found a way to win," Aubrey coach Ron Gathright said. "Audrey Beaty really stepped up for us tonight."

Lake Dallas 47, Richland 34

Jorja Elliot scored a team-high 14 points to pace the Falcons (22-4, 7-0) past Richland in a Class 5A district road win.

Allie Buchanan chipped in 10 points for 11th-ranked Lake Dallas.

Grapevine 48, Denton 24

The cold-shooting Broncos trailed 27-9 at halftime and couldn't recover in a Class 5A district game.

Seimone Griffin led Denton (12-14, 2-5) with 14 points in the road loss.

Argyle 92, Springtown

Caroline Lyles (21 points) and Ashlin Crabtree paced top-ranked Argyle in a Class 4A district rout of Springtown.

Savannah Bennett added 12 points for the Lady Eagles (25-0), who jumped out to a 33-6 lead in the first quarter.

Sanger 78, Gainesville 10

The 14th-ranked Indians (21-4, 6-0) rolled to a Class 4A district road win.

Bella Ringenberg scored a team-high 17 points and Lexi Martin poured in 16 for Sanger, which took a 24-0 lead into the second quarter.

Liberty Christian 67, All Saints 26

Jadyn Fife, a Colorado State recruit, scored a game-high 30 points to lift the Warriors (22-7, 1-1) in TAPPS 6A district game.

BOYS

Ryan 65, Northwest 51

Marcette Lawson scored 21 points to help the Raiders take down Northwest in District 6-5A action.

Christian Lawson (17 points) was also big in the win for Ryan (12-6, 5-0). Northwest dropped to 9-13 and 1-4 in district play.

Melissa 70, Aubrey 61

Carter May and Brandon West combined for 43 points, but it wasn't enough to lift the Chaps past Melissa in a Class 4A district game.

RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.

