As the college transfer portal continues to heat up, many Texas high school football coaches watch from a distance in disapproval.
They argue it strips opportunities from high school athletes seeking scholarships and criticize how college athletes jump from program to program once adversity hits.
But what the coaches didn’t expect was a push for the University Interscholastic League to get a transfer portal of its own.
A bill filed in the Texas House of Representatives this legislative session by Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, D-San Antonio, would effectively allow athletes to transfer once during their high school careers outside of their own district boundaries for athletic purposes.
House Bill 4460 — the first of its kind to create a system for high school athletes to transfer openly — would prevent the UIL from penalizing or sanctioning an athlete or school district if a student chooses to transfer for athletic purposes and meets the transfer requirements. The bill, left pending an April 18 committee hearing, faces long odds to pass before the legislative session ends May 29.
Gervin-Hawkins feels the bill would give student-athletes and parents in Texas the agency to decide which institution is best for them — especially if unfavorable circumstances arise.
But a number of high school coaches in the Dallas area and around the state fear the consequences that could arise from what they are calling a "free-for-all."
"Not only is it not good for high school athletics, it would not be good for the public school system in general," said Rockwall-Heath head football coach Rodney Webb. "It would throw the entire public school system in Texas into turmoil."
A revolutionary change
Gervin-Hawkins was inspired to author this bill after the UIL ruled 11 freshmen football players at San Marcos were ineligible to participate in varsity football for three years. The state executive committee determined they transferred for athletic purposes, violating the league’s recruiting rules.
The group of players, who all played youth football together for a team coached by a San Marcos ISD employee, coordinated to enroll in the district to play together.
San Marcos is an open enrollment school. Students that do not live in the attendance zone of the campus they are enrolled in must sit out for one year of varsity athletics, per UIL rules. The 11 players’ sanctioning added two years to their ineligibility for violating the rules.
"To sanction kids three years so that they won’t play varsity sports, to me, is unconscionable," Gervin-Hawkins told The Dallas Morning News in an interview. "It’s ridiculous and an insult."
Gervin-Hawkins felt parents should be able to choose to move their children if they wish without them being penalized in athletics. She also noted that no other UIL activities — such as band or academics — are sanctioned for moving.
The bill also drew influences from her own personal experience. When her sons played sports in high school, their coach left, and a new coach came in.
"The new coach was not very kind to my sons," she said. "If we could have transferred without being penalized, we probably would have."
Those experiences led to the birth of this revolutionary proposal for Texas high school athletics. She hopes, if passed, it would create more parity, so that all parents have a choice.
"Why should one group of parents that have more resources and the means to [be able to] move into a district and have two residences, but one that can’t, doesn’t have that opportunity," she said. "It’s about being fair. We’re not creating jumpers. We’re creating opportunities."
Staunch opposition
During a House committee hearing last month, 17 Texas high school coaches spoke against the bill.
Joe Martin, the executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association, has tried to reason with Gervin-Hawkins about why he feels this bill could be detrimental.
"It would turn Texas into Florida," Martin told The News. "Texas is built on community-based, school-based athletic programs, and this really takes us away from that."
In 2016, Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed into law House Bill 7029 allowing students to transfer freely between Florida schools and allows athletes to be immediately eligible after transferring.
Martin and the staff at THSCA surveyed coaches across the state, and he said not a single coach he spoke with was in favor of the change.
Some worried it would teach kids improper values and encourage quitting or leaving when adversity strikes. Others referenced the college transfer portal and how many college coaches wish they could put the genie back in the bottle and tighten restrictions again. Some pointed to rural communities — many of which have already lost their growth potential in football, especially — claiming they’d never have a chance in the postseason again.
But the biggest concern was the creation of super teams. Coaches fear that if student-athletes could transfer wherever they wished, the top talent would all choose to go to a handful of select programs — creating an unfair power dynamic within UIL athletics.
Duncanville, which is already a selective open-enrollment school, would likely be one of those programs to attract some of the state’s top players if transfer restrictions were dropped. Duncanville’s basketball programs were already sanctioned back in October when the UIL state executive committee stripped the boys team of its 2022 Class 6A state championship after ruling it used an ineligible player and banned its girls team from the playoffs for a rules violation after holding an open tryout.
But Duncanville boys basketball coach David Peavy still said he wouldn’t be for the change.
"It would be crazy. Everybody wants to be here," Peavy said, "Our freshman team would be unbelievable, but being the coach here, I’m against it. We take enough heat for being who we are. I wouldn’t want the free-for-all."
Time for change?
Argyle football coach Todd Rodgers, who is also against the bill, argues that student-athletes are not left without a choice. For those with extenuating circumstances, he points to the UIL’s waiver process as an option.
"You still have a provision to change to another school," he said. "You have to go through the paperwork, and they may be approved, or they may not be approved."
While none of the area coaches that spoke with The News felt Gervin-Hawkins’ bill is the solution, many believe it is time for a discussion about how transferring unfolds within the UIL.
"Doing what’s best for kids and letting families and parents choose what’s best for their child is key. I think it helps with the success of their child," Peavy said. "I’m glad that some discussion is happening for some change. I think it is time for some change, but not that much."
The UIL declined to comment on the bill, saying it cannot speak on pending legislation.
The bill was left pending in committee and may not pick up enough steam to pass this session. While coaches could have a few more years to prepare for a potential change, Gervin-Hawkins said, regardless, this proposal was just the beginning.
"I have seen the UIL through the years be very unkind to young people," she said. "It is something that if it doesn’t pass this session, I will continue until I get it across the finish line.
"I know it’s an uphill battle. But I hope one day, they’ll come to their senses and realize that kids should have opportunity."
