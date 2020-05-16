It seemed safe just a couple of days ago to make some wildly uneducated guesses as far as to who would take over for quarterback Mason Fine at North Texas next season (whenever that will be).
We at least knew who the contenders were even if we didn't get to see them in action in the spring after practice was called off.
Well, so much for that.
Former Kentucky quarterback Amani Gilmore announced late in the week that he is transferring to UNT. The school officially announced on Friday that he has signed an aid agreement.
So, now what?
Here are a few thoughts:
1. Adding another quarterback makes one wonder about if UNT is confident about the players it has
There is certainly a justification for UNT adding another quarterback to its roster after it didn’t sign one in its 2020 class.
Most colleges typically add at least one quarterback per class.
Gilmore fills that void.
What makes UNT adding Gilmore particularly interesting is he is the sixth scholarship quarterback who would potentially be on the roster in 2021. There are five on the roster now that Gilmore is in the fold. Bryce Drummond of Pawhuska High in Oklahoma is also on the way and is in the 2021 class.
UNT coach Seth Littrell said earlier this spring that he is confident in the quarterbacks he has but will never pass on a talented player at the position.
That makes sense, but does UNT go out and grab a transfer at this point if it feels good about where it’s at?
Six scholarship quarterbacks are quite a few when a team has to fill out the rest of its roster.
2. The addition of Gilmore makes eligibility legislation something to watch
There appears to be a growing assumption in college athletics that the one-time transfer rule is going to go through eventually. The question is when after the NCAA Division I Board of Directors said recently that changes are not appropriate at this time.
It’s suddenly become a storyline to watch for UNT.
Gilmore spent last season as a redshirt at Kentucky. He got on the field a little but not enough to surpass the four-game limit for a redshirt.
As of now, he would sit out one season at UNT and then have three years left.
The game changes if the NCAA grants players the ability to transfer one time without sitting out the next season.
The subject came up earlier this year when Umoja Gibson, a guard on UNT’s men’s basketball team, left for Oklahoma after three years in the program.
That’s a move that only makes sense if the rules on transfers are changed.
Gilmore would be an intriguing option for UNT if he is eligible next season.
3. The pecking order for snaps changes in a hurry if Gilmore is an option
It was pretty clear from what transpired last season and what Littrell said this spring who will have the first crack at replacing Fine.
It’s Jason Bean and Austin Aune. Both saw time last season. Littrell also mentioned those two backups split the snaps in practices that Fine didn’t take in 2019.
Gilmore isn’t bailing on a spot on a Power Five team after a season to come to UNT if he hasn’t been told he will have a legit chance to start.
The safe assumption is that UNT’s quarterback race suddenly has three guys at the top of the pecking order.
4. The quarterback room suddenly looks awfully crowded
Aune, Bean and Kason Martin are redshirt sophomores. Will Kuehne will be a redshirt freshman in the fall, when Gilmore will also be a redshirt freshman.
That’s a whole lot of quarterbacks in the same eligibility range.
If this all plays out like UNT hopes, one of those players will emerge as a multi-year starter like Fine did.
Just for the sake or argument, let’s say the NCAA passes the one-time transfer rule before next season and Gilmore is the real deal.
It seems highly unlikely that the rest of UNT’s young quarterbacks are going to hang around to back him up. The same goes if Aune or Bean win the job.
Players want to play and UNT can’t afford to have that much scholarship capital invested in older quarterbacks who are sitting third or lower on the depth chart.
Chances are, UNT will end up seeing a quarterback or two leave the program in the next year or so.