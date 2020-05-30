Former North Texas wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. is headed to Hawaii for a second shot at his senior season.
Bussey announced his decision Saturday on his Twitter account:
🥶🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/ApS1D23fmH— rico bussey (@8gonesk8) May 30, 2020
The Oklahoma native finished with five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in three games with the Mean Green last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in a loss to Cal.
Bussey later left the program and entered the NCAA transfer portal. His 21 career touchdown catches put him in a tie for fourth in program history with Johnny Quinn, while his 1,941 receiving yards ranks ninth.
Losing Bussey was a key blow for UNT last season, when the Mean Green finished 4-8. He was a preseason All-Conference USA selection after finishing eighth nationally with 12 touchdown receptions on his way to posting 1,017 receiving yards in 2018.
Bussey caught four passes for 156 yards in a win over Abilene Christian in UNT's season-opener last fall before being held without a catch in loss to SMU the following week.
Bussey's season came to an end in the third week of the season when he caught a swing pass at Cal. He took a hit to the knee and was on crutches after the game.
That catch marked Bussey's final appearance with the Mean Green.
Bussey will look to get back to form after joining a Hawaii team that finished 10-5 and knocked off BYU in the Hawaii Bowl last season.