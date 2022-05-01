North Texas guard Mardrez McBride (1) drives to the basket as Louisiana Tech guard Keaston Willis defends last season at the the Ford Center in Frisco. McBride is headed to Georgia as a graduate transfer.
McBride is from Augusta, Georgia, and spent two seasons playing for the Mean Green after stops at a pair of junior colleges.
McBride averaged 11.3 points per game last season when he helped lead UNT to the regular season Conference USA title. He was also a key member of the Mean Green's team that won the 2021 C-USA tournament.
UNT went on to upset Purdue in a first-round game in the NCAA tournament in 2021.
McBride entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after UNT completed a two-game run in the National Invitation Tournament that included a win over Texas State this spring.
He'll join a Georgia team that is looking to rebuild in its first season under former Florida coach Mike White.
Georgia has quickly reshaped its roster while adding five transfers and Guyer forward KyeRon Lindsay.
McBride is following in the footsteps of former teammate James Reese. The Mean Green's former shooting guard left the program following the 2020-21 season and transferred to South Carolina.
Reese grew up in the state and averaged 10.4 points per game in his one season with the Gamecocks.
