Derek Thompson felt a tinge of satisfaction recently when the NCAA took a significant step toward granting athletes avenues to earn money to complement their scholarships.
Thompson spent five years at North Texas, a run that ended in 2013. He didn’t struggle to make ends meet financially but knew plenty of teammates who did.
Thompson is quick to point out that he had a great experience at North Texas but saw problems in the way college athletics is run overall, including players struggling to pay for food or expenses to travel home during breaks.
“It was the mindset of universities and the NCAA making millions, while players are struggling to eat or put gas in their cars,” Thompson said of what bothered him. “They are making millions and we lose our eligibility for accepting a meal at Whataburger? That didn’t sit well with me.”
Those feelings led Thompson to become the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against the NCAA in 2014, just months after he led UNT to a win over UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
That lawsuit was filed after a federal judge issued an injunction against NCAA rules that prevent players from earning money from the use of their names and images in video games and broadcasts.
The NCAA has faced mounting criticism for years over the policy and took a significant step toward relaxing those standards recently when its board of governors came out in support of reversing the policy. New standards are expected to be in place by the start of the 2021-22 school year that would allow athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.
“I was the forerunner, but nothing really came of it,” Thompson said of the lawsuit he was a part of. “I was ahead of my time.”
The time Thompson envisioned when athletes having the ability to make money on the side could now just be a few months away. He sees the changes coming in college athletics as a step in the right direction.
“It’s the NCAA’s way of saying this is obviously a broken system and this is the best way for us to fix it,” Thompson said. “The major programs like Clemson and Alabama are making millions. The players aren’t getting a sniff of that. The changes they are making won’t affect North Texas directly, but it could have a domino effect.”
UNT is preparing for the possibility that will be the case. Wren Baker, the school’s athletic director, is optimistic the new world of college athletics will benefit the school and its programs.
One of the North Texas’ athletic department’s most important assets has always been its location in Denton, a city of nearly 140,000 located just north of one of the biggest metropolitan areas in the country.
“Without all the details worked out, it’s hard to say,” Baker said of what the impact of the rule change could be for UNT. “[But] I believe being in the DFW market will be positive for our student-athletes because of the population and number of opportunities.”
Baker’s concern is the logistics of how those opportunities will be regulated.
“Generally, I favor giving student-athletes opportunities,” Baker said. However, I think it’s critical the details get done correctly in the NIL legislation. I believe in the amateurism and academic components of college athletics and the work we do to develop young people in all phases of their lives.
“It’s very important to keep NIL out of the recruiting process and that universities should not make the connection between student-athletes and businesses.”
Thompson believes those opportunities will be there for UNT’s athletes as support for the program grows. He started for UNT in three straight seasons beginning in 2011 and ranks third in program history with 7,447 passing yards.
“Guys at North Texas will make some money but not like major programs,” Thompson said.
He saw up close what UNT could have to offer its top athletes in the future and believes NIL changes could benefit the next generation of UNT athletes.
“I would have liked to think that there would have been opportunities when I was playing,” Thompson said. “You learn how to market yourself at the end of your college career. It could help prepare you for the real world.”