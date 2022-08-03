One of the most successful athletes to come through North Texas in recent years has found himself at the center of one of the biggest controversies in sports.
Carlos Ortiz, a former standout with the UNT golf team, is among 11 pros who have played in the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series and have joined an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
Ortiz is among a group of golfers who have been suspended by the PGA Tour for playing in LIV events. The LIV series includes eight events around the world.
LIV events have presented competition for the PGA Tour when it comes to attracting the best golfers in the world. The LIV series is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and has pledged to award $250 million in prize money.
The financial rewards for playing in the LIV series have led several PGA Tour players to jump to the new league, including six-time major champion Phil Mickelson.
The PGA Tour suspended the players who participated in the LIV series in June. Ortiz is among the players who responded with their lawsuit that was first reported byTheWall Street Journal.
The suit challenges the suspensions handed down by the PGA Tour that will prevent the players involved from playing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which are set to begin next week.
The players involved in the suit argue that they are independent contractors who have the right to play when and where they see fit. The PGA Tour contends that the players who participated in LIV events violated PGA Tour regulations requiring players to be granted releases to play in competing events.
Ortiz is among a handful of PGA Tour members who have racked up millions in earnings in LIV events. He ranked seventh among players in terms of LIV winnings after earning $3.4 million on the tour through three events.
Ortiz earned just more than $1 million in 20 PGA Tour events so far this season.
The native of Mexico graduated from UNT in 2013 after a standout career. He was a four-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection and was the league’s individual champion in 2011.
