Former North Texas golfer Carlos Ortiz practices in advance of the first round of the Olympics golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan, this week. Ortiz and fellow UNT graduate Sebastian Munoz are both in the top 10 after the opening round. The tournament will continue Thursday night.
North Texas graduates Carlos Ortiz and Sebastian Munoz jumped into contention for a medal in the first round of the Olympics golf tournament late Wednesday night.
Ortiz shot a 6-under-par 65 and enters the second of four rounds in a tie for third place. Munoz shot a 67 and is in a tie for eighth place.
Ortiz is representing Mexico, while Munoz is playing for Columbia.
Ortiz recorded four of his seven birdies in the span of six holes on the back nine and quickly moved up the leaderboard. He posted just one bogey on the day.
Munoz birdied three straight holes on the front nine and finished with seven birdies. He bogeyed three of the par-4 holes.
The tournament will resume with the second round on Thursday night. Munoz is scheduled to tee off at 7:47 p.m. with Ortiz to follow in the next group at 8:03 p.m.
Both are chasing Stepp Straka, who shot an 8-under-par 63 in the opening round. Straka is representing Austria.
Denton businessman Brian Burrows is also competing in the Olympics in trap shooting. The event features competitors firing shotguns at 4-inch-wide targets fired into the air at different angles at speeds between 65 and 70 miles per hour.
Burrows got off to a good start with a perfect score of 25 in the first round but fell short of earning a top-six spot that would have qualified him for the final. He finished 12th in a field of 29 and will now turn his attention to the team event that will take place this weekend.
Burrows will team up with Madelynn Ann Bernau in the event.
