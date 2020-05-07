Bill Foy, a former North Texas assistant coach who played a key role in the Mean Green’s run to two NCAA tournaments, is back in the men’s game.
Foy was named the head men’s basketball coach and athletic director at Paris Junior College earlier this month.
Foy led Paris to the NJCAA national title in 2005 before joining Johnny Jones’ staff at UNT. The addition of Foy was an overlooked move that helped lead to the Mean Green’s trips to the NCAA tournament in 2007 and 2010.
Foy helped recruit a host of key players, including Eric Tramiel, the MVP of the 2010 Sun Belt Conference tournament.
Jones left to become the head coach at LSU after the 2011-12 season and did not take Foy with him. Former UNT athletic director Rick Villarreal hired Tony Benford to take over for Jones.
Benford did not retain Foy, who went on to coach the Richland College men’s team. He has been the head coach of the Ranger College women’s team since 2016.
Foy has been consistently successful at each of his stops and will now try to rebuild a Paris team that finished 9-20 last season.
Paris president President Dr. Pam Anglin announced Foy’s return in a release.
“I’m very excited to be coming back to Paris Junior College,” said Foy in the release. “I’d like to thank Dr. Anglin for giving me the opportunity to be the Men’s Basketball Coach and Athletic Director. My goal is to create an environment for our student athletes to have a great experience here on campus and in the community. We want them to get a great education, compete at the highest level, and build life-long relationships.”