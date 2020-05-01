North Texas plucked Jalie Mitchell off Texas' staff to take over as its women's basketball coach just a few years ago.
Now Mitchell is bringing another former Longhorn to Denton.
Jamie Carey, a former Texas player who spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach at the school, is joining the Mean Green as Mitchell's associate head coach. UNT announced the move Friday morning.
Carey was Texas' associate head coach the past two seasons.
“Jamie comes to UNT with an incredible basketball mind, a passion for reaching and teaching young women on and off the court, and a long list of experiences that will help our team in more ways than I can even count,” Mitchell said in a statement. “She is a winner. I love the fact that our guards will be able to learn from someone who has been there and done it in our sport on multiple levels."
Carey fills one of two openings on Mitchell's staff created when assistants moved on to join other programs. Carlos Knox joined the staff at Cincinnati, while Roman Owen left for UNLV.
Carey played for Texas from 2002-05 and later worked under former UNT and Texas coach Karen Aston.
Texas did not renew Aston's contract after last season.
Aston spent the 2011-12 season at UNT before being hired at Texas. Several former UNT coaches were on Aston's staff at Texas, including Angela Ortega and Kelby Jones, a former student assistant coach.
“I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to join the Mean Green community and the women's basketball family at North Texas,” Carey said. “I have always had a great deal of respect for coach Mitchell and how hard her teams compete. I'm looking forward to starting to build relationships with the players and staff and getting to work.”
Mitchell took over a UNT program that had suffered through nine straight losing seasons ahead of the 2015-16 campaign and immediately turned around a program coming off a 5-24 season.
UNT finished 11-19 in Mitchell's first season and increased its win total in each of her first four years. She became the fastest coach in program history to reach 50 wins in the 2018-19 season.
The Mean Green advanced to the final of the Women's Basketball Invitational in 2018-19 on its way to posting a 18-16 record.
UNT took a step back last season while struggling with a series of injuries and finished 12-19.
The Mean Green return all but one of their players from last season and are hoping to get back on track this fall.
Carey, who ranks 43rd on Texas all-time scoring list with 1,074 points, will play a key role in those efforts. She played in the WNBA and spent time working with the U.S. national team.
Knox played a key role in player development in his time at UNT. Carey will help fill that void and work with the Mean Green's guards.
Three of UNT's top five scorers were freshmen last season.
“Jamie has a great deal of insight and an attention to detail that comes across so passionately in her player development and impact offensively," Mitchell said. "Her work with some of the top players in the country will prove to be extremely valuable, especially as our young players continue to mature and elevate their game."