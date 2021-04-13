Bear Alexander, a Georgia commit who helped lead Ryan to a 15-0 season and the Class 5A Division I state title in January, is no longer with the Ryan Raiders’ football program and is now at Fort Worth Brewer, Ryan coach Dave Henigan confirmed on Tuesday.
Just after noon on Tuesday, Alexander tweeted a picture of himself standing next to a giant Bear statue at Fort Worth Brewer with no additional explanation other than the hashtag #LetsFindOut. Brewer’s mascot happens to be the Bears, and they are now the fourth school Alexander has been at in his high school career.
“Bear was a great player when he got here, and I think he’s an even better player now. He’s valuable, and he’s one of many players who helped us get to that state championship,” Henigan said. “He has some family things that have caused him to move, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward and nothing but luck as he continues on into the end of his high school career.”
Alexander, a mammoth 6-foot-3-inch, 315-pound junior, wasn’t ruled eligible by the UIL to play for Ryan until a midseason game against The Colony. Before that, he played sub-varsity as a sophomore at Dallas Skyline after transferring during the offseason. He was named the District 8-5A Division II Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman at Terrell.
Everything fell into place at Ryan, as Alexander became an immediate disruptive force in the trenches while helping guide Ryan to a 59-14 win over Cedar Park in the state title game. On Feb. 3, he committed to Georgia, putting an end to a recruiting process that saw him rack up more than 30 Division I offers. He finished the season with 11 tackles for loss and recorded six sacks to go along with 41 total tackles and will be among the state’s top players next year as a senior.