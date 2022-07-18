Spencer Sanders — then a senior at Ryan — rushes the ball and avoids a tackle during a 2017 game against Highland Park at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Sanders, now Oklahoma State's starting quarterback, has been named to the prestigious Maxwell Award watch list.
Another offseason accolade came Spencer Sanders’ way Monday when he was named to the prestigious Maxwell Award watch list.
The former Ryan standout and current Oklahoma State quarterback was one of 85 FBS players named to the watch list, which was announced Monday morning by the Maxwell Football Club. Semifinalists for the award will be released Nov. 1, just under three weeks before the three finalists are revealed on Nov. 22. The award’s 86th winner will then be announced Dec. 8.
Sanders' inclusion on the Maxwell watch list is his second noteworthy honor this month after he was named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team on July 6. The redshirt-senior signal caller ranks among the top 10 of all returning Power Five players with 6,911 career passing yards. He is one of two players in OSU history with more than 5,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his career.
A 2018 graduate from Ryan, Sanders also made waves during his time as a Raider. He racked up 8,747 passing yards for his career and totaled 146 touchdowns (106 passing, 40 rushing) despite suffering two season-ending injuries. He helped lead Ryan to 46 wins in his 52 career starts, guiding the team to consecutive Class 5A Division I semifinalist finishes his junior and senior seasons.
The former four-star prospect was named Mr. Texas Football by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football in addition being named the 2017-18 Gatorade State Player of the Year. Sanders also played basketball and competed in track and field events such as high jump, long jump, the 300-meter hurdles and 4x400 meter relay at Ryan.
A first-team All-Big 12 selection last season, Sanders led the Cowboys to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 title game appearance and a narrow victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. It was his most productive collegiate season to date as Sanders threw for 2,839 yards and added 668 more on the ground for 26 total touchdowns (20 passing, six rushing).
He is set to lead the way for an Oklahoma State team picked to finish third in the Big 12 by the league’s preseason media poll. Defending champion Baylor is picked to top the league while the Cowboys’ in-state rival Oklahoma sits runner-up in the poll.
