Heading into his redshirt senior season at Oklahoma State, former Ryan quarterback Spencer Sanders was named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team.
Sanders’ total of 6,911 career passing yards ranks among the top 10 of all returning Power Five players. He earned First Team All-Big 12 honors last season after leading the conference with 3,507 total yards of offense, including 2,839 yards through the air and 668 yards on the ground.
Rated a four-star recruit in the class of 2018, Sanders was a standout during his time at Ryan as well. He racked up a 46-6 record in 52 career starts over four seasons with the Raiders, passing for 8,747 yards and totaling 146 touchdowns (106 passing, 40 rushing) despite suffering two season-ending injuries.
As a senior, Sanders was named the 2017-18 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year and also Mr. Football by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. He threw for 3,845 yards and 54 touchdowns that season in addition to rushing for 1,380 yards and 16 touchdowns. Sanders led Ryan to the Class 6A Division 1 quarterfinals in 2015 and consecutive Class 5A Division 1 semifinalist finishes in 2016 and 2017.
He passed for 3,288 yards and 35 touchdowns to five interceptions as a junior in 2016, matching it with 1,099 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. Those numbers led him to collect APSE Class 5A first team all-state quarterback honors. Sanders also played basketball and competed in track and field events such as high jump, long jump, the 300-meter hurdles and 4x400 meter relay at Ryan.
As his fifth year at Oklahoma State approaches after he redshirted as a freshman in 2018, Sanders is among the program’s best signal callers of all-time. He is eight wins from tying Mason Rudolph’s program record of 32 career victories and ranks No. 5 all-time in career passing yards, 2,349 yards off Brandon Weeden’s second-best total of 9,260.
Sanders is also one of two players in the Cowboys’ history with at least 5,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards alongside former dual-threat Zac Robinson. He is 1,406 passing yards off Robinson’s total through the air and 293 yards below his rushing tally.
Last season, Sanders led Oklahoma State to a 12-2 record and Big 12 title game appearance where it lost 21-16 to Baylor as the Cowboys came up inches short of a go-ahead touchdown in the game’s final minute. Sanders then earned PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP honors as he led the Cowboys to a 37-35 victory over then-No. 5 Notre Dame to end the season.
