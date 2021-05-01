When it came to former Ryan defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV getting drafted, it was never a question of if, but when.
That answer came Saturday afternoon as the Los Angeles Rams selected Brown with the 174th pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Brown, a 2017 U.S. Army All-American who cobbled together an impressive career as a defensive end at Northwestern, adds to a growing list of former Ryan greats who have played in the NFL. This includes the likes of Jarvis Moss, Derek Lokey and Mario Edwards Jr.
The Rams are clearly trying to bolster their depth on the defensive line. Along with Earnest Brown, they took defensive tackle Bobby Brown III in the fourth round to give new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris more weapons in his arsenal.
Earnest Brown is reportedly the first Northwestern defensive end to be drafted since 2017.
“I’m excited for Earnest,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “I’m just proud of him — what a fantastic young man. In high school, he was a guy who always did the right thing, worked hard, and was personable and a good person. And when you combine that with tremendous talent and work ethic, you have a guy who has a chance to make a living playing football. I’m just really proud of him and excited to see where it goes from here and what he does with that platform.”
The 6-foot-4-inch, 270-pound Brown is as disruptive as they come for top-tier defensive linemen and was a consistent playmaker in critical situations during his high school days in Denton. Brown truly came into his own in 2015 and over the next two seasons guided Ryan to a combined 27-2 record and playoff runs to the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively. As a senior tackle in 2016, he was in on 88 tackles, with an eye-popping 36 of those coming behind the line of scrimmage. He also led the Raiders with 10.5 sacks to go with 24 quarterback hurries, three caused fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.
Brown quickly heated up on the recruiting scene because of his ability to play both defensive end and tackle. He had his pick of any college football program in the country and ultimately chose Northwestern. He was a four-year player for the Wildcats and finished his career with 71 total tackles, including 18.5 for loss, and seven sacks.