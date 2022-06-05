North Texas forward Jeremy Combs (1) battles Middle Tennessee forward JaCorey Williams for a rebound during the 2016-17 season at the Super Pit. Combs will play for HBCUnited this summer in The Basketball Tournament.
The team of players from historically Black colleges and universities announced its roster over the weekend. HBCUnited made its TBT debut last season but did not win a game in the event.
TBT is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament with a $1 million payout to the winning team. NBA players aren’t eligible, but pros from other leagues across the world as well as former college greats are and battle it out annually.
Combs played for UNT, LSU and Texas Southern during his career. The 6-foot-7 forward played for UNT for three seasons beginning in 2014 before transferring to LSU for a season.
Combs finished his career at Texas Southern, an HBCU.
The Dallas Carter product made a significant impact for the Mean Green. He was a member of Conference USA’s All-Freshman Team in 2014-15 when he averaged 10.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Combs’ best season came the following year, when he averaged 14.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while earning a spot on the All-C-USA second team.
Combs played just 14 games in the 2016-17 season due to an ankle injury that hampered him throughout the year. He spent the 2017-18 season at LSU, where he played in just six games before sitting out the rest of the year to continue recovering from his ankle injury.
Combs played his final collegiate season at Texas Southern, where he averaged 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game on his way to earning SWAC Player of the Year honors in 2018-19.
Combs has played professionally in Sweden and Israel since completing his college career.
