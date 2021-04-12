Two weeks after Oklahoma sophomore De'Vion Harmon declared for the NBA draft, Harmon's former Guyer teammate, Jalen Wilson, has followed suit.
Wilson, who is a redshirt freshman at Kansas, posted his decision to test the NBA draft waters on his Twitter account last Friday afternoon.
"I am excited for the opportunity to learn, workout and receive valuable feedback on my game that will allow me to make a solid decision on whether to remain in the draft, or return to the University of Kansas," Wilson said in a statement. "I am ready to get to work and have put all things in God's hands."
God’s Plan🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FsIFcB7lOm— jwill (@thejalenwilson) April 9, 2021
Wilson averaged 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 2020-21, shooting 41.4% from the field. He averaged 28.3 minutes per game, but did not play much in the Jayhawks' two NCAA tournament games.
Wilson did not play in Kansas' 93-84 win over Eastern Washington in the opening round of the NCAA tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. He played sparingly in the Jayhawks' 85-51 loss to USC in the second round, tallying two points in nine minutes of action.
A former Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area MVP, Wilson shared the award with Harmon following his senior season in 2018-19. Wilson averaged 18.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats two appearances in the Class 6A Region I final.
Originally a Michigan signee, Wilson decommitted from the Wolverines and signed with Kansas in June 2019.
But Wilson missed nearly his entire freshman campaign after breaking his ankle against UNC Greensboro on Nov. 8, 2019. Since coming back from injury, Wilson became a staple in Kansas' lineup, shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc while dishing out two assists per game.
Although Wilson has declared for the NBA draft, he could still potentially return to Kansas. The 2021 NBA draft is scheduled for later this year.