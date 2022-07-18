Micah Dallas' baseball career has taken a host of twists and turns since he emerged as one of the top young pitchers in Texas years ago.
The Aubrey native excelled on the select circuit while being home-schooled, pitched for Texas Tech, transferred to Texas A&M and won a game in last season's College World Series.
Those milestones inched Dallas closer to his goal of pitching in the majors that became a little more realistic on Monday when he was selected in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
The Oakland Athletics took Dallas with the 244th overall pick that came in the eighth round.
Dallas spent the first three years of his college career at Texas Tech before transferring to Texas A&M in the offseason. The move paid off for Dallas, who had one of his best seasons this spring.
Dallas finished with a 7-3 record and a 5.18 ERA in 18 games. He was the winning pitcher in Texas A&M's win over rival Texas in the College World Series after allowing two runs on six hits in five innings.
He also pitched in the World Series twice for Texas Tech before transferring.
Dallas posted a note on his Twitter account after A&M's four-game run in the College World Series.
"The furthest Texas A&M has ever gone," Dallas wrote. "What an incredible story and journey. I couldn’t be more thankful to my teammates, coaches, and the 12th man. Y’all truly changed my life forever."
Picking up a win in the World Series added to Dallas' long list of accomplishments, which include being named to DIBaseball's Freshman All-America team in 2019 and Collegiate Baseball's All-America second team in 2020.
Dallas was a junior last season and will now decide what his next step in baseball will be. He could return to Texas A&M for another year or begin a pro career with the A's.
The slot value for where Dallas landed in the draft is $177,000.
If Dallas elects to sign with the A's, he'll join a long line of former Denton-area players who have played professionally.
Ryan products Austin Jackson and Javy Guerra had long major league careers after being selected in the draft. Both players were well known outside of Denton baseball circles because they played for a traditional power at Ryan.
Dallas slid under the radar for most area sports fans as a home-schooled player. He quickly emerged from the shadows when he signed with Texas Tech and began a rapid rise in the sport.
That rise continued on Monday, when he became the latest Denton-area player to be drafted.