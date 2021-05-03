One of the most dominant football players in Argyle history will have an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster.
According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Nick Ralston either has or is expected to sign with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent.
Undrafted rookie free agents who have already signed (or are expected to sign) with the Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/aleULeTHnz— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 2, 2021
Ralston racked up nearly 6,300 rushing yards during his tenure at Argyle from 2011-2014 and led the Eagles to the 2013 Class 3A Division II championship over Fairfield.
He scored 100 total touchdowns during his high school career and played in three state championship games. As a senior in 2014, Ralston piled up a whopping 2,771 yards and 46 touchdowns to lead all Dallas-Fort Worth area rushers — regardless of classification.
In the Class 4A Division I title game against Navasota in 2014, Ralston carried the ball 54 times for 225 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-35 double-overtime loss.
After high school, Ralston spent four years at Arizona State, redshirting his freshman season in 2015. He transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette for the 2019 season and made an immediate impact, starting all 14 games.
With the Ragin' Cajuns, Ralston primarily played tight end. He reeled in 15 passes for 100 yards and four touchdowns, tying for second on the team in receiving scores.
According to Machota, Ralston's position with the Cowboys has been listed as a fullback, meaning he could potentially be a lead blocker for Ezekiel Elliott.