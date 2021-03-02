Rhyle McKinney may have graduated from Argyle last year, but that hasn't stopped the Lady Eagles' former star from continuing to rack up the accolades.
McKinney's latest honor came on Monday, when the UIL listed her as one of the top 100 girls basketball players of all-time. In celebration of 100 years of UIL Texas high school basketball, the organization is honoring the top 100 players, teams and coaches in UIL history.
McKinney certainly fits the billing as an all-time great.
A three-time state champion, McKinney nearly completed a perfect high school career by winning her fourth state title last season. Argyle ultimately came up just short, falling to Fairfield 40-39 in overtime of the Class 4A championship game.
McKinney averaged 20.5 points per game during her senior campaign and was named the Texas Girls Coaches Association 4A and under Player of the Year and District 8-4A MVP. She was also the MVP of the Denton Record-Chronicle's All-Area team, an award she won in consecutive seasons in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.
She finished her high school career with a staggering overall record of 137-23, winning 85.6% of her games.
Two of McKinney's coaches were also recognized by the UIL as two of the top 100 girls basketball coaches of all-time.
Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland and former Argyle coach Skip Townsend both graced the list.
Westmoreland has won four state titles (two at Argyle and two at Brock), made six state championship game appearances and boasts a career record of 311-66.
Townsend, meanwhile, won nine state championships (three at Argyle and six at Brock), has a career record of 1,081-395 and is a member of the Texas Basketball and TGCA Hall of Fame. Townsend retired from coaching in March 2017 before coming out of retirement last May to become the women's basketball head coach at Ranger College.
Ponder coach Jimmy Avery was also named one of the top 100 girls basketball coaches of all-time.
Avery won a state title at Tuscola Jim Ned in 2008, and he has tallied an 844-313 record in his coaching career that spans 36 years.
This season, Avery has guided Ponder to the Class 3A Region II final with a record of 28-3. The Lady Lions will play Gunter on Tuesday night, looking to punch their ticket to the 3A semifinal.