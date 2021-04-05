One of the greatest players to come through the Denton area will soon be suiting up in Lubbock.
Former Argyle star Rhyle McKinney, a three-time state champion, announced via Twitter on Saturday afternoon she was transferring to Texas Tech.
"I chose Texas Tech because it was everything I was looking for, and it has everything I want in the next chapter," McKinney told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday morning. "The coaching staff is amazing, and I am super excited to be coached by [Texas Tech] coach [Krista] Gerlich.
"The school itself is great, and I know it's going to be a great fit for me."
McKinney spent her freshman season at SMU, but she only played in six games.
SMU announced in late December it would not play the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19. McKinney averaged eight points and 2.5 rebounds per game, scoring 13 points twice against Arkansas and Oklahoma State.
At Texas Tech, McKinney will join another Argyle legend in Vivian Gray — who is also a three-time state champion. The duo are widely regarded as the best two players to ever come through Argyle's storied program.
McKinney was the DRC's All-Area MVP in 2018-19 and 2019-20, and she said she is thrilled to get to play alongside Gray once again. McKinney and Gray won a state championship together at Argyle in 2016-2017, when McKinney was a freshman and Gray was a senior.
"I'm super excited to play at Texas Tech," McKinney said. "I can't wait to get to play with Vivian. She is an amazing player and has done an amazing job at Tech already. We both played for Argyle and got one year together, so to be able to get one more year with her is awesome."