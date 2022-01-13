Maybe if he was known by his birth name, the reputation wouldn’t be as defining for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Tyshun Samuel. But being called Deebo has a way of speaking for itself.
Samuel — like the character from the movie “Friday” he’s named after — has backed up the nickname with how he’s played his first three seasons. Whether it’s split out wide or in the backfield, the versatile Pro Bowler has earned a reputation for being an NFL bully, a distinction not so easily achieved in a sport as hard-hitting and violent as professional football.
In many ways, Samuel has been the personification of what the 49ers offense can be when it’s at its best. He’s a wide receiver built like a running back. A pass catcher who averaged over 18 yards per reception and also broke the record for rushing touchdowns in a season by a wide receiver.
Samuel, in short, is a focal point for San Francisco. And stopping the 49ers starts with stopping their bully — a task the Cowboys are up for facing in this Sunday’s Wild Card game.
“I’m from Harrisburg where the bullies get bullied,” Cowboys rookie defensive sensation Micah Parsons said this week. “There’s a bully in every gym. There’s a bully everywhere you go. At one point, it’s going to take somebody to stand up and fight. I ain’t ever back down from a challenge.”
Which is good, because Samuel is exactly that — a challenge, though the way he’s been that for opposing defense has developed throughout the season.
The 49ers entered this year with high outside expectations. They went to the Super Bowl in 2019. In 2020, they dealt with injuries and were even kicked out of their home stadium for a portion of last season, forced to call Arizona headquarters due to California’s COVID-19 decisions.
Healthy and back at home, the 49ers were expected to be division contenders in 2021. They started 3-5.
Through the first eight games, Samuel had six carries for 22 yards and a touchdown. In San Francisco’s 7-2 run stretch since, Samuel carried the ball 53 times for 343 yards and seven touchdowns. San Francisco is 6-1 this season when Samuel has a rushing touchdown.
Samuel is also the first player in NFL history with at least 1,200 receiving yards and 300 rushing yards in the same season.
“He reminds me, from a schematic utilization perspective, of Randall Cobb,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said of Samuel. “We used Randall in the backfield. There wasn’t anything we couldn’t do with Randall. And I think he is the same way. He’s a dynamic player with the ball in his hands.”
And it’s not only the fact Samuel can run the ball, it’s how he runs the ball that makes him such a threat. He’s a horizontal threat in a game that highlights the vertical. The 49ers will use him on jet sweeps or motion him into the backfield, but the objective is often the edge.
The Cowboys know this. Their game plan reflects it.
“As defensive ends, that’s our job. Point, blank, period: Must set the edge,” said Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. “Turn the ball back inside and make plays. They like attacking the edge, but you know, we like setting edges. So we’re going to see how that goes.”
For a lot of teams, defending Samuel when he gets the ball in his hands hasn’t gone well.
Samuel is second in the NFL with 780 yards after the catch, trailing only Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (846). In 10 of 16 games played this season he finished in the top 10 of yards after catch above expectation — a statistic found by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats that shows the difference between yards after catch expected on a play, and how many yards a player actually had after the catch. In four weeks he led the league in that category.
Translation: Samuel isn’t easy to tackle. And even that aspect of his game is unique.
Samuel isn’t the fastest player the Cowboys have seen this year. He ran an official 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2019. His fastest recorded ball carrier speed this season is 20.62 miles per hour, according to Next Gen stats, which isn’t slow, but also isn’t among the top-20 fastest times in the league. For perspective: Cowboys corner Anthony Brown had the fastest ball carrier speed for Dallas this season at 21.52 mph on his interception return for a touchdown against the Giants earlier this year.
For Samuel, it’s not about how fast he can get to the edge, but what he does when he gets there.
It’s something that separates Samuel from the rest, according to San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.
“You see a lot of guys play pretty physically in this league, but guys have to really go to a certain place to get to that level,” Shanahan said this week, “and Deebo doesn’t. That’s just naturally who he is. He’ll be asleep right before kickoff and he’ll come out and not hesitate on the first play. So when you’re like that, it allows your heart rate to be level, your breath to be level and you have a certain point to you, so you can kind of do the more instinctual stuff and yet still be violent enough to play at the level he does. It’s not something you see in a lot of athletes.”
But not a lot of athletes are named after movie bullies, either.