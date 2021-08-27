North Texas coach Seth Littrell took a hard look at his program not too long ago and decided the time had come for a change. He brought on a new defensive coordinator and switched his setup for calling offensive plays.
That was two years ago. This offseason he did it again.
The Mean Green will have a whole new defensive coaching staff and a new offensive play-caller in coordinator Mike Bloesch when they open the season on Sept. 4 with a game against Northwestern State at Apogee Stadium.
The results those changes produce will determine the immediate future of UNT’s program and likely the trajectory of Littrell’s career.
UNT played in a bowl game for the fourth time in Littrell’s five seasons last year but is coming off a 4-6 campaign that culminated with a 56-28 loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. A second straight four-win campaign ratcheted up the pressure on Littrell to get UNT back to the point it was in 2017 and 2018 when the Mean Green won nine games in consecutive seasons.
Littrell signed a contract amendment in the offseason that adjusted his mitigation clause in his deal that runs through the 2023 season. If UNT fires Littrell without cause, he will be required to seek a comparable position and a market-rate salary. That salary figure would be based on the lower sum between the average total compensation for the position at public institutions in the school’s conference and the three-year average salary for the position at the school.
The new contract provision protects UNT from having to pay a large portion of Littrell’s buyout if it were to fire him and see him accept a low-ball offer from another school. That certainly wasn’t a concern just a few years ago when Littrell was involved in Kansas State’s search for a new coach.
The pressure Littrell faces entering his sixth season hasn’t changed his outlook.
“I always put pressure on myself to win football games,” Littrell said. “If you don’t feel that pressure, you are in it for the wrong reasons. I don’t care what you did last year, good, bad or indifferent.”
The challenge for UNT is handling that pressure in what shapes up to be one of the more daunting seasons in recent program history. UNT’s opener looks like a gimmie. Northwestern State competes in the Football Championship Subdivision ranks and is coming off a 1-5 spring season.
The challenge for UNT will be surviving what comes next, a six-game stretch against teams that played in bowl games or qualified for one that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana Tech is the only team UNT will face in that span that didn’t receive votes in the preseason USA Today Coaches’ Poll.
UNT added some key players who will help it tackle that challenge. Jace Ruder, a graduate transfer quarterback from North Carolina, and Tommy Bush, a transfer wide receiver from Georgia, could play key roles.
While those players will bolster UNT’s talent, the Mean Green’s fate will rest largely with their returning players and the ability of their revamped staff to get the most out of them.
“They can get us over the top,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “They have intensity and a love for the game as well as the schemes. I like the way they coach us.”
Revamped staff provides hope
UNT’s most important addition of the offseason was defensive coordinator Phil Bennett.
The former SMU coach is UNT’s third defensive coordinator in three seasons. He’ll have his work cut out for him after taking over a unit that finished last nationally with an average of 522.1 yards allowed per game.
Bennett has quickly formed a bond with UNT’s players. Littrell has commented on more than one occasion that he has had players come up to him in practice and say, “I love that dude” in reference to Bennett.
The sentiment is one cornerback John Davis echoed this week.
“I love coach Bennett,” Davis said. “He’s hard on us and wants perfection. He’s different and an old-school kind of guy. We need that gritty type of coaching to get us right.”
UNT’s transition from the 3-3-5 system the Mean Green played in last season to Bennett’s scheme with a base four-man front has been one of the biggest storylines of the offseason.
Littrell and his players have been pleased with the way that transition has gone. Littrell has said on multiple occasions that the unit is coming together quickly.
UNT’s players credit their progress largely to the comfort zone they have found playing for Bennett.
“Coach Bennett’s main phrase is that knowledge is power,” safety Makyle Sanders said. “If you know what you are doing, you will go out there and do things right.”
UNT doesn’t have nearly as far to go offensively under Bloesch. The Mean Green’s offensive line coach helped call plays last year, when UNT led C-USA with an average of 34.4 points per game.
Bloesch continued to impress UNT’s players this fall as the Mean Green look to improve on that total.
“I like coach Bloesh’s mindset,” running back DeAndre Torrey said. “He’s a smart coach who builds his offense around what he has instead of coming in with a system and saying, ‘This is what we are going to do.’ He sees what guys do well and builds off that.”
Will it come together?
UNT will soon find out if Littrell’s second attempt at remaking his staff will pay off.
It’s not unreasonable to think that it will.
UNT was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic last season and was forced to start over at quarterback following the departure of two-time Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year Mason Fine.
Littrell didn’t use those issues as an excuse. He took a hard look at his program and made significant changes.
UNT looks like the same team in a lot of ways. Several of the players who started last year will be in the lineup again this season.
UNT is banking on the coaches Littrell hired getting more out of the talent on hand.
“It starts with cohesion as a staff,” Littrell said. “You need to have everyone on the same page and have personalities that match so you all believe in the same things.
“I feel great about where we are as a staff. That has carried down to our players.”
What might be just as important is a renewed enthusiasm among UNT’s players. Being blown out in the Myrtle Beach Bowl and finishing under .500 was tough for them to swallow.
The Mean Green are aware of just how important this season will be for Littrell and the program.
“The past two seasons have been tough,” KD Davis said. “We want to win and so do the fans. To finish on top would be a great feeling.”