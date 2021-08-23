It is a very different look and feel around the locker room for the Ponder Lions as the 2021 season quickly approaches.
With former head coach Mike Bowling gone after just two seasons and key contributors Terrance Clark and Chase Taylor graduated, it is a new era as the team looks to start fresh after a 3-7 campaign last season.
Change is coming. And change is just what Ponder needs.
After missing the playoffs every season since 2016, the Lions have a new leader at the helm in coach Kyle Cooper. After spending the last two seasons at Mount Vernon under Art Briles and 12 years as the athletic director and head coach at Gatesville before that, Cooper brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that covers nearly two decades and multiple levels of coaching, including a stop at Liberty University.
Of course, like any new coach coming in looking to turn around a program, Cooper is aiming to reshape the Lions’ identity and the Ponder community. For Cooper, that means reemerging as a playoff contender not for just this season, but in the seasons to come.
“[We want to build] a sense of unity, a love and a pride for the game of football,” Cooper said. “Just generate some excitement about what we’re trying to do and building a winning program here in Ponder that just complements a number of winning athletic programs that they’ve had out here.”
Cooper has been encouraged thus far through the first couple of weeks of practice with not only the players and their enthusiasm, but also on a larger scale with the Ponder community, as well.
“I think the biggest things is I’ve seen a group of young men and a group of coaches in a community that is hungry to be good at football,” Cooper said. “So it’s exciting. And that’s one of the reasons I came here — I thought it’d be special. And I’ve been really pleased with just the energy and the enthusiasm about what we’re what we’re trying to do.”
Big in the trenches and young everywhere else
One glance over the roster for Ponder and it becomes evident that this squad’s strength will be its offensive line. Senior right tackle Joe Green and center Brian Deleon are both expected to be the anchors of not only the offense, but the team in general.
“They’ve been staples in this program for several years,” Cooper said. “[Those are] two guys who we will lean on heavily, not only on their abilities and their strengths, but also on their leadership. I think that’s a big piece of the puzzle.”
To give perspective of just of young this Lions bunch is, Cooper expects almost nine players on offense to have their first taste of playing by the time their season begins against Valley View on Friday.
“We were able to get a couple of guys off the basketball court,” Cooper said. “[They are] probably well known in the basketball realm of things but [it’s their] first year in football, or at least back in football. That’s Graham Whitewood as a receiver and Heath Hutchison as receiver, two guys that are really help us on the outsides. And then a good tight end [in] Dylan Cope.”
In terms of what the situation at quarterback will look like for Ponder this season, the Lions are preparing to go with Cooper’s son Clifton as the starter. Clifton comes in with a good grasp of the starting job and has done well to stake his claim to the position.
“He’s played in the offense for two years, which is beneficial. We are [going to] be up-tempo,” Cooper said. “So, you’re having to think fast. And his greatest asset is upstairs. It’s between his ears and [he is a] smart kid and understands the game and he was able to play a fast tempo. And then, the thing that probably kind of surprised me and really impressed me is his ability to be pretty elusive and extend plays.”