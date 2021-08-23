The past two seasons, Pilot Point has been on the cusp of the state semifinal only to be denied in heartbreaking fashion.
In 2019, the Bearcats took on Brock in the region final after beating the Eagles earlier in the season en route to the district title. But on a chilly night at Pennington Field, Brock took advantage of a few Pilot Point miscues to escape with a 31-21 victory and the Class 3A Division I Region I title.
Then last year, the Bearcats collided with Tuscola Jim Ned in the region final. Pilot Point got off to a fast start, but a series of mistakes wound up costing the Bearcats in a 45-28 defeat.
While the losses have stung, Pilot Point coach Danny David believes there are lessons to be learned in the shortcomings.
And more than anything, as the Bearcats enter the 2021 season poised to make yet another deep playoff run, David wants his team to realize they can play with anyone.
“As you get further along in the playoffs, we’ve just got to come out and play the same way we did in the other games to get to that point,” David said. “We seem to be making mistakes and putting ourselves behind the eight ball. When we finally figure out we can play with these guys, we’re so far behind that we can’t play catch up.
“You can’t do things like that and win against good teams when you get to the region final. We have to figure that part out. It’s just another game. We have to relax, play and eliminate mistakes. And then, we ought to be all right.”
David and the Bearcats certainly have reasons for optimism this season.
If being ranked No. 9 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s 3A Division I preseason poll wasn’t enough, Pilot Point returns one of the top recruits in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Ish Harris.
And as far as Harris is concerned, the goal for his upcoming senior season is simple.
“The expectation is to win the state championship,” Harris said. “I think we can go as far as we want to. We just have to play every game like it’s our last and focus on what’s right in front of us. It’s right there.”
The Texas A&M commit had a monster junior campaign in 2020, running for 1,784 yards and 18 touchdowns. Defensively, he added 44 tackles, intercepted four passes and was the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Area Impact Player of the Year.
“He’s a talent,” David said of Harris. “This is a guy that’s 6-4, 215 pounds. He can run over you if he decides to, or he can run away from you. I think that’s what is so intriguing about him. At this level, he can take us a long way based on his pure talent.”
Finding a new signal caller
Harris will undoubtedly be the motor behind Pilot Point’s offense, but the Bearcats will have to find a new quarterback following the graduation of Max Hollar.
A threat with both his arm and legs, Hollar threw for 1,489 yards and 18 touchdowns to go along with 1,378 yards and 20 scores on the ground.
With Hollar gone, David said it is an open competition to replace him. Two of the guys vying for the starting quarterback spot are David’s son, Dakota, and Wyatt Smith.
David was clear that even though his son is competing for the job, there would be no favoritism when making a final decision.
And, ultimately, David believes having two capable quarterbacks will be crucial if Pilot Point is to make a run at a state title.
“It’s one of those things where I have to set things aside, and that’s why I don’t coach the quarterbacks or linebackers because my boy is playing,” David said. “The whole deal is, if we have a junior and a senior that are pretty equal, then the junior will be the starter because we have him for another year.
“And any time you win big, you’re going to have to have two quarterbacks. There aren’t a lot of times when you go through a season and your quarterback or running back or somebody gets bruised up. They may need some time off. You always have to have all your bases covered.”