There are so many attributes that stand out about Lake Dallas senior quarterback Brendan Sorsby.
For one, he’s 6-3, 215 pounds, easily making him one of the bigger signal-callers in the Denton area. He boasts a cannon for an arm that’s only outmatched by his ability to extend plays with his legs, and he’s finally been given the keys to the Falcons’ offense.
He’s also got one heck of a hairdo.
“I’ve got a mullet that I love. I cherish it; it helps me stand out,” Sorsby said with a laugh.
Sorsby’s mullet was certainly difficult to miss while attending quarterback camps this summer. Much to the chagrin of his father — who wishes he’d go with a buzz cut instead — he had his famed mullet permed about a month ago and now has it looking exactly the way he wants with the season opener against Denton mere days away.
“It perfectly hangs out the back of my helmet,” he said. “My dad wants me to cut it, but I’m like, ‘Dad, you just don’t understand.’ I want them all to call me ‘The Mullet’ when it’s all said and done. I’ve got a good thing going.”
Mullet aside, Sorsby has other reasons to feel good about this season. He’s one of 14 returning starters from a team bent on flipping the script after last year’s uncharacteristic 1-8 season. But with a new head coach in Jason Young, an experienced roster and a quarterback who has his sights firmly set on rekindling Lake Dallas’ postseason magic from years gone by, the future appears bright.
“The way we’ve been practicing is totally different. Everyone is excited to play, and even the younger guys who didn’t start are looking great,” Sorsby said. “We look like a totally different team.
“This is going to be our ‘prove-them-all-wrong’ season.”
Young agreed.
“A lot of those guys were sophomores last year. It’s hard to step out there after playing a year of freshman football and be under the lights. But they grew up as the season went along,” he said. “That experience is going to help them.”
Last year’s anomaly
Before taking over as head coach this season, Young served as the program’s defensive coordinator since 2014 and had seen his share of dominant Lake Dallas teams. The Falcons, traditionally one of the smaller Class 5A programs in the state, only missed the postseason four times over the past 16 seasons.
That stretch included a run to the 5A Division II state semifinal in 2015. They’ve also historically produced several players that have gone on to the next level and even the NFL.
Most recently, Josh Jackson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2018, and Josiah Tauaefa played for the New York Giants in 2020. Daryl Williams is currently an offensive lineman for the Buffalo Bills.
That’s what has made this recent stretch of losing seasons such a difficult pill to swallow. The Falcons have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, going a combined 4-15. Their only win last year was in the season opener against Denton. They went on to lose every district game as part of a ruthless nine-team slate that included Frisco, Frisco Lebanon Trail, Frisco Memorial, Denison, Frisco Liberty, Lovejoy, Princeton and Frisco Rock Hill.
This year, the Falcons were picked by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football to finish dead last in 7-5A Division II.
“It’s not like these kids are not used to winning,” Young said. “We’ve struggled on varsity, but the freshman classes over the past two years have all done well. So, at a young age, they are used to success. Now that they’re getting older, they need to have that same mentality. It’s time to start doing it on Friday nights.
“I think we’re going to be very competitive. Yes, we still have a tough district, but we return a lot of kids.”
Experience everywhere, including at QB
Having Sorsby under center full-time is where it all starts for the Falcons. As a junior, Sorsby split time at quarterback and didn’t officially take over as the starter until late in the season against Denison. Through nine games, he threw for 851 yards and seven touchdowns with a long of 73 yards.
He also rushed for 240 yards and two touchdowns.
“I’m not one of those guys who is always looking to run first. I love throwing the football. But I do enjoy running if coach calls a play like that,” Sorsby said. “I’ve worked hard to get bigger, faster and stronger — just like everyone else has — and I think it’s going to be very hard to stop us this season.
“At the end of the day, I don’t care about the stats. I just want to win.”
And he’ll have plenty of weapons to do exactly that. The Falcons return all but one on the offensive line this year. Running back Drew McKinney is back, as are Sorsby’s two favorite targets on the outside, Evan Weinberg and Keonde Henry. Weinberg and Henry are 6-3 and 6-1, respectively, and pose difficult matchups on the outside.
Nicki Gray and Javaan Evans, who recently transferred from Denton, are speedy slot receiving options.
“[Evans] was injured last year, but as a sophomore, he torched us while he was at Denton,” Young said. “So, we’ve got some really good receivers to throw the football to, and the protection is great up front.”
Young said the offensive and defensive lines will be the heart and soul of this year’s team. Defensively, Jesse McLaughlin started last year at defensive end and will anchor a line that also includes AJ Shields, a 300-pound star who moves over from the offensive line to give the defense more size.
Godwin Ugochukwu and Anthony Luna return at linebacker.
“They all know the offense and the defense. It’s just a matter of improving on what we do,” Young said. “As for [Sorsby], he’s had an amazing offseason. He’s worked hard and even grew a couple of inches. He’s going to be a weapon for us, and he’s got some leadership qualities about him.”
Sorsby agreed, saying he wants the entire team to get back to what they know they’re still good at — winning.
“It’s going to be a great season. This is our year to show everyone,” he said.