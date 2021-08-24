A foundation has been set in Krum.
From one win in three years, including back-to-back 0-10 seasons, to three wins a year ago, momentum is gathering in the football program that hopes to challenge for a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.
That goal isn’t as far off as one might think.
Despite being hit with injuries to key, two-way players, as well as dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the varsity squad to call up the entire JV offensive line for a game, Krum played competitively in most of its games and was a possession away from knocking off Farmersville and Sanger.
Doing so would have given Krum a winning season, and head coach Robby Clark knows his team is on the verge of something entering his third season at the helm.
“We want to be competitive week in and week out,” Clark said about his team’s goals this season. “We want to be in the playoffs.
“It’s very feasible. We’ve got two teams in our district that are going to be picked by the so-called experts to be among the top teams in our region. We want to get on the field with those teams, but we know it’s a process and there are steps to go through when you’re trying to grow your program.”
In a district that had a combined 25-9 record among the top three teams, Krum is looking at another tough schedule for 2021.
However, in a five-team district, all it would take is one or two wins to get back into the playoffs.
And for Clark, taking over a program two years ago that, “wasn’t prepared to play football,” and turning it into a team on the rise is as rewarding as it is challenging.
“We’re off of our bellies,” Clark said. “As a program we were just flat. We’re up and running, and we need to go compete in this area. We need to let people know that Krum football is not going to be a walkover.”
Be the change you want to see
Also entering his third year on the team is senior Jake Cook, who plays both wide receiver and defensive back.
As a sophomore, Cook was part of that 0-10 team in 2019 that has helped change the culture from within the locker room over the last two years.
While his 32 catches for 408 yards, nine receiving touchdowns, 70 tackles and four interceptions speak to his skill on the field, it’s the intangibles that aren’t in the box score that speak to Cook’s leadership.
“He has been an absolute program dude, and one of our best leaders” Clark said. “I can’t tell you how many times [Cook] has been out and about in the community, on the phone rounding up teammates late or absent for a summer workout.”
Having a new structure and guidance be brought in with a new coaching regime really resonated with Cook, who wanted to do everything he could to help facilitate that growth and culture change among his teammates.
“I’m doing it because I love every single one of my teammates,” Cook said. “I want them to be the best player they could possibly be.”
For Cook, he’s not satisfied with the personal numbers — though he does have some personal goals he’d like to achieve this year — it’s about doing the little things on and off the field that can help bolster Krum into the playoffs for his senior season.
Krum begins the 2021 season with playoffs in mind, and that journey begins with a road game in Paris to face North Lamar. Krum won at home against North Lamar last year 49-20 and will look to start the season off the same way.