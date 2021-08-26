It was a big jump for the Braswell Bengals last season.
Being thrust into possibly the toughest district in the state in District 5-6A with the likes of Guyer, Allen and Prosper is something any team would classify as a major leap. But for Braswell, they handled it as well as you could expect.
Braswell was an even 5-5 last season but just 2-4 in district play.
However, in most of those games, the Bengals remained competitive and kept the score close. Now in its second season in 6A, Braswell will look to build on its 2020 campaign.
“I think top to bottom we navigated through the season pretty well,” Braswell coach Cody Moore said. “We started off 3-1 against some good nondistrict competition. I think regardless, we had higher expectations. But I thought we handled it well. And I thought our senior class did a great job.”
The Bengals lost arguably their two best skill position players in wide receivers Cam Smith and JK Carter along with a key piece of their offensive line in Erick Cade. But Moore still strongly believes that his team is up to the challenge.
Just because Braswell lost some of its talented receiving corps, they are not without potential that could fill the void, like junior Ja’Ryan Wallace. Offensive linemen Caleb Davis and Josh Okelola also give Braswell some solid options up front who can solidify their pass protection and run blocking.
“We’re not going to change much about who we are,” Moore said. “We’ve got some some underclassmen that can step in and kind of fill those roles. They’re big shoes to fill, not only just the two receivers, but we lost really every offensive skill position.”
Defense is the key
Though the offense may be young following the loss of key players, on the defensive side of the ball, Braswell returns many of its starters.
This gives the Bengals and Moore something to lean on and build their identity around.
At linebacker, seniors Alan Tony-Itoyah and Bryce Montgomery are expected to anchor a veteran defensive unit that Braswell is looking to hang its hat on. In the secondary, senior Armon Robinson will look to lead the defensive backs.
“I think we have a lot of those guys on defense, to be honest with you,” Moore said. “I think we [are] really pretty good. And our linebacking core I think [is] really good, and in the secondary, I think that group is good.”
There is certainly no mistaking the affinity Moore has for the potential of their defense and their program. The Bengals know they have a team that is in a good position coming off last season, based on what they have seen early in practice.
‘We’re more experienced on the defensive side of the ball than we are on offense,” said Moore. “We’ve got a bunch of kids that love to play football — they work their tail off. They do everything you ask them to do. It’s an awesome to get to coach those kids every day.”