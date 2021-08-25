Coming off a run to last year’s Class 4A Division II Region I semifinal, Aubrey doesn’t lack experience on either side of the ball. The Chaparrals have 11 starters back from that 11-2 team and a heaping plate full of expectations to make another run at a district title and deeper postseason push.
All they need is that vocal leader every championship-caliber team has, and Martavious Hill is unquestionably that guy.
“He’s the vocal one who sets the tone,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. “He’s physical on both sides of the ball, and he’s a three-year starter now. The kids respond to him. They want to follow that leadership.”
With guys like quarterback Jaxon Holder and all-state free safety Jackson Jennings lost to graduation, it would be easy to turn to running back Braylon Colgrove, defensive tackle Jacob Palladino or even defensive end Jett Runion to fill that leadership void. After all, Colgrove led the team in rushing as a sophomore with 1,427 yards and 18 touchdowns, and Palladino was the district’s defensive MVP after posting 13 sacks. Runion had 77 total tackles, including 20 for loss.
They are excellent choices and will be relied on heavily when the Chaparrals square off against Burkburnett on Thursday.
But Hill, who starts at middle linebacker and fullback and will take on an expanded role in 2021, is a born leader. He’s well spoken and easily one of the bigger talkers on the team. He’s serious when he needs to be but mostly keeps things light. And he has that natural flair for helping teammates expect more from themselves.
“I walked in for two-a-days, and I could see a lot of tension in some of the newer guys’ faces,” Hill said. “We’re a family here, and I told them that there’s nothing that they can’t talk to the seniors about. I don’t need to be the guy who smacks my helmet against theirs. I just need to be a guy who tells them to put their head down, work and not be complacent.
“When it comes to football, I get suited up and am ready to go every time.”
‘They’ve been running it for a long time’
Aubrey is still going to run the football in 2021 — a lot.
The problem for opposing defenses is trying to stop what they know is coming. Aubrey’s run-first brand of football isn’t predicated on the success of one or two running backs. It’s a stable — as many as 22 for a full season — all of whom offer a change of pace that wears on defenses.
Last year alone, Aubrey’s ball carriers accounted for nearly 4,700 of the Chaps’ 6,132 total yards. Colgrove, who also advanced to the state track meet in the 100-meter dash, averaged 11.51 yards per carry. He will get a lot of touches this year, but so will Hill, who is coming off a 475-yard, 13 touchdown season.
With JJ Cooke (1,165 yards) gone, Hill’s role will expand alongside Colgrove. Jacob Holder will also see time at halfback, and quarterback Semahj Brown will factor in, too. Brown is a solid operator, but make no mistake — he won’t be asked to throw the ball 50 times a game.
The focus is and always has been on the run game.
“We are based out of the Wing-T, but we can spread you out and throw it if we need to,” Ivy said. “We’re just telling those guys to go out there and operate. We’ve got a system, and they’ve been running it for a long time.”
Hill agreed, adding that he’s excited to take on the larger role.
“I’ve played behind some great running backs, and now is my time to step up,” he said. “I just want to help my team.”
Experience up front, youth in the back
If there is a weakness with this year’s Aubrey team, it’s in the secondary. Not a single starter returns in the defensive backfield, including Jennings, the program’s career record holder for tackles with 426.
The good news, though, is that the Chaps return six of their front seven, including all three linebackers in Hill (124 tackles, five forced fumbles, 11 tackles for loss), Ty Sciba (139 tackles, 15 for loss) and Wes Huber. Palladino and Runion return on the line to lead what promises to be a very stingy defensive front.
“As long as we communicate, the defense is going to be solid,” Hill said.
Ivy agreed.
“We feel really good about our defense right now,” Ivy said. “We lost all four in the secondary, but Jacob Holder has experience back there, and Semahj will likely play back there, too. Up front, teams are really going to struggle to run against us and deal with the pressure on passing downs. That’s going to help our secondary.”
A vocal leader to tie it all together
Hill said he can still remember walking off the field after a 28-14 loss to Graham in the region semifinal, feeling as dejected as he’s ever felt. A week earlier, the Chaps had beaten Midland Greenwood on a wild sequence at the end of the game, and all eyes were firmly planted on making a run at a state title.
Graham dashed those dreams on a rain-soaked day at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and it was a tough pill to swallow.
But the Chaps’ resolve is stronger than ever thanks to guys like Hill, who can see the light at the end of the tunnel for a program hungry for the bright lights of the grandest stage. The Chaps expect to extend their streak of postseason appearances to seven and lay claim to back-to-back district championships. Gone are the days of one or two great seasons followed by a down year.
The Chaparrals know what they want to do in 2021 and believe no one can stand in their way.
“I remember thinking that this wasn’t supposed to end this way,” Hill said of the Graham loss. “But the motto is still ‘on the hunt.’ We know what’s ours and what to go after. We know we’re a good team, and it’s time to go be great now.”