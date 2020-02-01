After months of waiting, we will finally know what districts Denton-area schools will compete in for the next two years when the UIL releases its biennial realignment on Monday morning.
Local coaches and athletic directors will flock to Birdville ISD’s Fine Arts and Athletic Complex in North Richland Hills to await the news. While exact districts have not been released, we still know which classification each Denton-area school will be in based on cutoff enrollment numbers released in December.
The biggest change will come at Braswell, where the Bengals will be moving up from Class 5A to Class 6A. Braswell turned in an enrollment of 2,345 students, well above the 6A cutoff of 2,220.
The Bengals competed in 5A Division II in 2019, going 9-3 while winning their first playoff game and a share of their first district title.
“I had a pretty good idea [we were moving up] when we did the snapshot number in October,” Braswell head football coach and athletic coordinator Cody Moore said in December. “We’ve known this for a while. It’s going to be challenging, but I think that’s the good thing about it.”
Braswell will likely now be paired in a district with Guyer. The Wildcats were the 6A Division II runner-up in 2019, finishing with a 14-2 record.
Guyer turned in an enrollment of 2,639 students, the largest in Denton ISD. The Wildcats have been paired with Northwest ISD and Keller ISD schools for the past two years.
But with Braswell moving up, Guyer and Braswell could now form a new district with Lewisville ISD schools, including Hebron, Flower Mound, Flower Mound Marcus and Lewisville.
Ryan will remain in 5A, coming in just under the 5A cutoff of 2,219. The school submitted an enrollment figure of 2,116. Denton is also slated to remain in 5A with an enrollment of 2,049, the smallest in Denton ISD.
Elsewhere across the area, there will not be many changes in regards to classification with the exception of Sanger.
The Indians will drop from Class 4A Division I to Division II in football after turning in an enrollment of 776. Aubrey and Krum will also be in 4A Division II with enrollments of 735 and 635, respectively.
Lake Dallas came in just over the 4A cutoff of 1,210, submitting an enrollment of 1,305. The Falcons will continue to compete in 5A Division II for football.
Argyle will stay in 4A with an enrollment of 1,051. The Eagles will continue to compete in 4A Division I for football.
Pilot Point and Ponder, which round out the Denton-area schools, will each remain in Class 3A. Pilot Point turned in an enrollment of 425, while Ponder submitted 450.
The Bearcats won their first district title since 2009 last season en route to an appearance in the region final.