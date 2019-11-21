Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.