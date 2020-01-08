North Texas won’t have an easy path early in the 2020 football season as it looks to bounce back from a tough year.
The Mean Green will play at Texas A&M in their second game, return home to host SMU, travel to Houston a week later and then open their Conference USA slate with back-to-back home games against Southern Miss and Charlotte.
The Golden Eagles and 49ers both played in bowl games last season and are among six teams that played in the postseason that landed on UNT’s 2020 schedule. UNT released its schedule on Wednesday in conjunction with C-USA’s release of the entire league slate.
The Mean Green’s challenging schedule to open the season was the highlight of the slate for UNT, which is coming off a surprising 4-8 campaign. UNT played in bowl games each of the previous three seasons.
The Mean Green will open the season against a Southland Conference opponent for the second straight year when they take on Houston Baptist on Sept. 5. UNT beat Abilene Christian 51-31 to open last year.
UNT’s schedule will get a lot tougher from there. The Mean Green pulled off a massive upset of Arkansas the last time they faced a team from the Southeastern Conference in 2018.
UNT will try to come through against a national power again when the Mean Green head to Texas A&M on Sept. 12. UNT is 4-36 all-time against SEC teams and is 0-7 against the Aggies, who beat the Mean Green 28-9 in the teams’ last meeting in 1998.
UNT will then play back-to-back games against in-state rivals that compete in the American Athletic Conference. The Mean Green will host traditional rival SMU on Sept. 19 with a game at Houston to follow on Sept. 26.
UNT lost to both last season, falling to SMU 49-27 and Houston 46-25.
The Mean Green will then face Southern Miss and Charlotte at home to open C-USA play on Oct. 3 and Oct. 10. UNT’s conference slate will continue with a game at Middle Tennessee on Oct. 17 before its lone bye of the season.
UNT will then travel to UTEP on Oct. 31 before a challenging set of games at home against Louisiana Tech and at UAB on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14. The Bulldogs and Blazers both finished 6-2 in C-USA play and tied for the C-USA West Division title.
The Mean Green will then close the season with a home game against Rice and a game at UTSA on Nov. 21 and No. 28.
UNT will tackle that slate in a time of change. The Mean Green were a near unanimous pick to win C-USA’s West Division last season behind record-setting quarterback Mason Fine, but struggled to live up to expectations.
UNT will look to regain its form without Fine, the two-time C-USA Offensive Player of the Year who was a senior last season.
Head coach Seth Littrell also fired both his offensive and defensive coordinators after the 2019 campaign. He has since hired Clint Bowen to guide his defense but has yet to announce how he will fill his opening for an offensive coordinator.