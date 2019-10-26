CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Michael Lawrence tried to muster ever bit of energy he could find late in the second half of North Texas’ game against Charlotte.
The Mean Green were already without one of their top wide receivers heading into the night.
UNT continued to lose players along the way in a 39-38 loss at Richardson Stadium.
Wide receiver Jyraire Shorter went down in the second half. The Mean Green also lost tight end Kelvin Smith.
The Mean Green saw Rico Bussey Jr. go down in a loss to Cal in the third week of the season.
UNT was forced to lean on Lawrence and the other players it had left with the game on the line.
“We are getting short on receivers,” Lawrence said. “It was one of those nights you don’t get tired as a receiver. You have to go every down because you don’t want to let your team down.”
Lawrence responded with six catches for 82 yards and was one of nine players who caught passes for UNT.
Jaelon Darden caught five passes for 104 yards, while Shorter added three catches for 111 yards. All three of Shorter’s catches went for touchdowns.
That group helped Mason Fine throw for 394 yards and five touchdowns. Fine’s five touchdowns were his top total for a game in his career.
UNT just didn’t come up with enough plays late in the second half offensively to counter Charlotte’s late rally.
The Mean Green managed just three points in the fourth quarter. UNT settled for an Ethan Moooney 51-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter when it had a chance to drive for a touchdown to ice the game.
UNT went up 38-33 after Mooney’s field goal and left the door open for Charlotte late. The 49ers took advantage and drove for the game-winning score.
Smith finished with four catches for 29 yards.
“As an offense we have to take ownership of what we are doing and make plays,” Lawrence said.
UNT didn’t have several of its top players as it looked to make those plays with the game on the line.