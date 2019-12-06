North Texas quarterback Mason Fine and defensive end LaDarius Hamilton have accepted invitations to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
The game that features some of the top seniors in college football will be played at 2 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., and be broadcast on NFL Network.
Fine threw for 3,088 yards as a senior and finished his career ranked 28th in major college football history with 12,505 passing yards. He also tied for 39th with 93 passing touchdowns.
Hamilton finished with 17 sacks in his career.
Fine is the two-time Offensive Player of the Year in Conference USA, while Hamilton was a first-team all-conference selection last season.