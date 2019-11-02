North Texas came back from a tough night defensively in a big way on Saturday against UTEP.
The Mean Green’s defense allowed just 275 yards and three of UTEP’s four touchdowns in a 52-26 win.
That might not sound all that impressive considering UTEP came into the day averaging 18.1 points per game, but it was a significant step in the right direction after a tough 39-38 loss to Charlotte last week.
The Mean Green allowed 589 yards and gave up 18 points in the fourth quarter alone to the 49ers, including a game-winning touchdown pass with 18 seconds left.
UNT’s coaches and players were determined to rebound and did just that against UTEP.
“We were a lot more motivated today,” defensive tackle Dion Novil said. “To lose how we lost last week puts a chip on your shoulder. The coaches have challenged us to be a little more dominant.”
UNT had struggled with running quarterbacks at times earlier in the season but harassed UTEP’s Kai Locksely all night.
Locksley threw for just 119 yards and rushed for an additional 27. Running back Treyvon Hughes led the Miners with 97 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
UTEP scored one of its touchdowns when Duron Lowe broke free for a 100-yard kickoff return.
“The mentality of our defense was much better,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “When there was adversity there was no blinking. You have to have that swag and understand that it’s not going to be perfect.”
Briefly
- UNT quarterback Mason Fine wore a T-Rex costume to the Mean Green’s press conference in honor of Halloween.
- UNT kicker Ethan Mooney connected on a 44-yard field goal in the first half, giving him 15 on the season. The kick moved Mooney into a tie for fourth in program history with Trevor Moore and Denis Hopovac for field goals in a season.