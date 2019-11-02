191102_drc_sp_UNT v. UTEP_20.JPG
North Texas defensive back Cam Johnson (11) and safety Alex Morris (26) take down the UTEP ball carrier during the first quarter of their game on Saturday at Apogee Stadium in Denton.

 Kara Dry/DRC

North Texas came back from a tough night defensively in a big way on Saturday against UTEP.

The Mean Green’s defense allowed just 275 yards and three of UTEP’s four touchdowns in a 52-26 win.

That might not sound all that impressive considering UTEP came into the day averaging 18.1 points per game, but it was a significant step in the right direction after a tough 39-38 loss to Charlotte last week.

The Mean Green allowed 589 yards and gave up 18 points in the fourth quarter alone to the 49ers, including a game-winning touchdown pass with 18 seconds left.

UNT’s coaches and players were determined to rebound and did just that against UTEP.

“We were a lot more motivated today,” defensive tackle Dion Novil said. “To lose how we lost last week puts a chip on your shoulder. The coaches have challenged us to be a little more dominant.”

UNT had struggled with running quarterbacks at times earlier in the season but harassed UTEP’s Kai Locksely all night.

Locksley threw for just 119 yards and rushed for an additional 27. Running back Treyvon Hughes led the Miners with 97 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

UTEP scored one of its touchdowns when Duron Lowe broke free for a 100-yard kickoff return.

“The mentality of our defense was much better,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “When there was adversity there was no blinking. You have to have that swag and understand that it’s not going to be perfect.”

Briefly

  • UNT quarterback Mason Fine wore a T-Rex costume to the Mean Green’s press conference in honor of Halloween.
  • UNT kicker Ethan Mooney connected on a 44-yard field goal in the first half, giving him 15 on the season. The kick moved Mooney into a tie for fourth in program history with Trevor Moore and Denis Hopovac for field goals in a season.
  • Larry Nixon III started at weakside linebacker, while Jaxon Gibbs started at the nickel spot. Neither had started all season. Nixon finished with three tackles Gibbs finished with two. UNT was without starting nickel Makyle Sanders due to an undisclosed injury. Starting linebacker KD Davis played but was slowed by an undisclosed injury.
  • Tre Siggers continued to carry the load for UNT in the running game and finished with 82 yards on 22 carries. Fellow running back DeAndre Torrey did not play for the second straight week due to injury, while Loren Easly did not play.
  • UNT turned to freshman Oscar Adaway to complement Siggers and saw him respond with 42 yards on four carries.
  • Freshman Deonte Simpson caught the first two touchdown passes of his career. Simpson caught a 33-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game and later caught a 20-yard scoring strike.
  • Jyaire Shorter continued to serve as a playmaker for UNT’s offense and caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Fine. The redshirt freshman came into the game with seven touchdown catches on the season.
  • Senior tackle D’Andre Plantin and junior defensive end Tuulau Sa’afi were both held out of the game due to undisclosed injuries. Sa’afi started four of UNT’s first five games before missing the Mean Green’s loss to Charlotte last week. Plantin stared the first six games of the season at left tackle but has not played since.

    • BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

