North Texas picked up a commitment from highly regarded Wylie defensive end Kortlin Rausaw on Monday morning.
Rausaw announced his decision on his Twitter account.
Is it really a surprise🤷🏾♂️?#Committed #GoMeanGreen pic.twitter.com/Kq0ybc9WCg— Kortlin Rausaw (@kortliin_rausaw) November 4, 2019
"First I would like to thank god for blessing me with my talent and an amazing family, group of friends and coaches," Rausaw wrote. "Without those people, I wouldn't be able to do what I'm doing now. Every school was heavily considered and very much appreciated. With that said, I have decided to commit to furthering my education and football career at the University of North Texas."
Rausaw is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The website rates him at No. 84 on its composite list of the top strong side defensive ends in the class of 2020.
The 6-4, 243-pound senior had offers from a dozen schools, including Boise State, Colorado and Iowa State.
Rausaw joins a highly regarded 2020 UNT recruiting class. The Mean Green entered the week with the second-ranked class behind Louisiana Tech in Conference USA in the 247Sports class rankings.
The addition of Rausaw will vault UNT back to No. 1 in the league.
Oral commitments are non-binding. The early signing period begins on Dec. 18 with national signing day to follow on Feb. 5.
Rausaw's commitment comes just two days after UNT hammered UTEP 52-26 to bolster its hopes of playing in a bowl game for a fourth straight season.
The Mean Green are 4-5 heading into a key game at Louisiana Tech on Saturday.