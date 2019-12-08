North Texas took the first step toward bolstering its roster with junior college players on Sunday night when Anterrious Gray committed to continue his career with the Mean Green.
The Northwest Mississippi Community College standout confirmed in a text message to the Denton Record-Chronicle that he had committed to the Mean Green. He made his decision official a few minutes later by posting a tweet announcing his choice.
I’m happy to announce that I have committed to the University of North Texas! #GMG pic.twitter.com/NgpUzcA0Lw— Anterrious J. Gray (@65Angrybird) December 9, 2019
Gray visited UNT over the weekend.
The 6-3, 295-pound sophomore has been a starter for Northwest Mississippi since his freshman season. He was also offered a scholarship by Alcorn State, Jackson State, Prairie View A&M and Southern.
UNT has hosted six junior college players on official visits over the last few days as it looks to bounce back from a 4-8 season.
The Mean Green lost four key offensive linemen after last season, as well as several important defensive players.
UNT appears poised to reload with transfers.
Big time news tonight for the future of @MeanGreenFB! Can’t wait for the next few days 👀 #UNTAMED20 #BuildingChampionsPreparingLeaders— Seth Littrell (@SethLittrell) December 9, 2019
UNT coach Seth Littrell posted a tweet shortly after Gray committed saying that he can't wait for the next few days.
The early signing period begins on Dec. 18.
The question now for UNT is how many more junior college transfers it can add in a little more than a week.
Gray is the first of the junior college players UNT has hosted to announce his decision to continue his career with the Mean Green. There are several other highly regarded players who UNT is still involved with who have yet to announce their destinations.
Three-star defensive end Davontae McCrae of East Mississippi Community College and three-star defensive tackle Sedrick Williams of Kilgore Junior College have both visited UNT and have yet to commit.
Offensive lineman Adam Sheriff of Butler Community College in Kansas is also still on UNT's radar as are defensive lineman Alvin Dempsey of East Central Community College in Mississippi and tight end Ron Tiavaasue of Snow College in Utah.
Williams was recently offered a scholarship by Houston. The 302-pound tackle visited UNT on Nov. 20. He was offered by Houston on Dec. 3.
Dempsey visited Florida Atlantic on Nov. 15 and UNT on Nov. 29. FAU has since lost head coach Lane Kiffin to Ole Miss.
The battle for Dempsey appeared to be between UNT and FAU before Kiffin's departure. Southern Miss has since become involved and hosted Dempsey on an official visit this weekend.